Thursday’s Commissioners Court meeting will again be packed with Canyon Lake residents concerned about a measure that could lead to usage fees at Comal County’s nine boat ramps.
Commissioners will consider approving a supplemental agreement to the U.S. Army’s Corps of Engineers lease of the ramps to the county. Both will also revise Corps rules governing the lake, which eventually will update county lake use rules that were established in 1994.
The revisions would align with Executive Order 13658, signed by President Barack Obama in 2014, which raised the minimum wage to $10.10 hourly for those employed in construction, sales, recreation and services on federal property.
Of concern to lake locals is it also removes the terms “free public access” and “free public use” from all documents in the lease, potentially allowing the county to charge fees at boat ramps.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston said the changes were “routine” and “housekeeping” on Wednesday, saying the county, which maintains and oversees safety at the ramps, has no plans to charge anybody at this time.
“We’ve been having an increasing problem with lawlessness at the ramps and this item is just housekeeping,” Eccleston said. “We have an agreement that we renew every 25 years. We renewed it in the 1960s when the restrictions from the 1950s no longer applied, and we renewed the same easement agreement in 2014, not realizing it was out of date.”
Eccleston said the changes “put the county in the same place as other counties with these kinds of easements. But it also gives us self-direction, to a certain degree.” She said the Corps inserted changes to accommodate the executive order — and she asked to remove the free access references contained in the current document.
“My request was to have those restrictions removed,” she said. “It would take a court action in the future to institute any fees at all, regardless. But the way the legal language is now puts restrictions on the property and is 60 years out of date.”
Area residents’ Facebook posts on Wednesday didn’t agree with that explanation.
“Commissioner Eccleston continues her quest to ruin the lake experience for residents and visitors by proposing (this) amendment,” one said.
Said another: “How about residents get in for FREE. We take care of the area. We live here. We care about it. We pay taxes. We have businesses and support local businesses. We do our part … we live here for a reason. If we didn’t want lake access we would not live in a lake town.”
And another: “If the County needs to increase revenue, maybe they should be enforcing the laws regarding the boat ramps, ticketing offenders and the courts collect the applicable fines.
“Charge access to those that are visiting - they can buy a yearly or one time access pass they way they do at the coast!”
Also Thursday, after hearing comments from citizens and items of interest from county officials, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
- An order addressing maintenance and closure of a portion of Demi John Bend Road, establishes a public road easement access agreement through platted areas, grants a variance from minimum lot sizes in the master thoroughfare plan for Demi John Bend Road, and acceptance of surety for construction of roads and storm water drainage improvements within a portion of the Paradise on the Guadalupe subdivision.
- Department of State Health Services grant funding to establish a Community Health Educator position in the public health office.
- Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Alto Lago, Village Shores, Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard, Cypress Cove, The Legends at Rancho Del Lago, Rocky Creek Ranch, Tamarack Shores and Tanglewood Shores subdivisions.
- An application canceling one lot in a section of the Beck Ranch subdivision and if needed, set a time, date and place for a public hearing to consider the cancellation.
- Acceptance of surety for construction of roads and other improvements within a portion of the Grace Meadows subdivision.
- Waiving rights of priority to purchase two properties located near the old and current Farm-to-Market Road 306 owned by the Texas Department of Transportation. The plots were acquired as right-of-way for TxDOT’s improvements for FM 306.
- The tax assessor-collector’s monthly report for July 2021; an addendum for “Safekeeping Online” by and between Frost Bank and Comal County; authorizing the county treasurer to sign financial and asset management agreements with various companies.
- The 2021 Annual Service Plan updates for The Crossings and The Grove public improvement districts.
- A licensing agreement between the county and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, which will use a portion of the county annex building in Sattler as a rest stop for competitors in the Bike MS: Valero Ride to the River 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
- Justice Court Technology funds to purchase an Apple iPad with mobile CAD software for the Precinct 1 constable’s office.
- A $30,000 line-item budget transfer for major repairs to the Commissioners Courtroom ceiling in the Historic Courthouse.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm
