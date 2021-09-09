Comal County Commissioners on Thursday approved a ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas beginning at 6 a.m. Friday.
Burn bans are usually invoked when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, exceeds a 500-point average in the county. Each 100 points of the KBDI is roughly equivalent to an inch of dry soil depth.
Comal County’s KBDI average increased by 11 points, to 487, on Thursday. Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said more recent rains fell in the western half of the county than its eastern half, which had KBDI averages of 274 and 616, respectively.
The burn ban, last in force April 9-29, will be in force for 90 days, or until significant rains reduce the county’s KBDI average. Under the restrictions, no open flames are allowed outdoors — including trash burning, campfires and torches, among others.
Residents may barbecue with an open flame if the grill has a lid and is set off the ground. Welders are encouraged to use spotters for all outdoor activities and have water sources nearby.
For more, visit the fire marshal’s webpage at mycomalcounty.com/Fire_Marshal.htm, or facebook.com/ComalCountyFireMarshalsOffice.
