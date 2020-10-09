Comal County's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 120 after officials added four more to its total on Friday morning with two of the deaths happening this week, one in late September and the fourth dated to late July.
All four of the cases were New Braunfels residents and all died in local hospitals.
They include a man in his 60s who died on Wednesday, Oct. 7; a man in his 80s who died on Thursday, Oct. 8; a woman in her 70s who died on Sept. 24 and a man in his 60s who died on July 24.
Officials said the two deaths from September and July were recently reported to the county's public health office with one of them delayed because of the state's electronic system and the other because the patient had been in both of the city's hospitals and officials were unclear about which one would be reporting the death to the county.
The county's most recent reported death before Friday was added to the total on Sept. 18, when a New Braunfels man in his 30s became the county's youngest fatality since the pandemic began. The county declined to release any additional information about that death.
The county has had two people in their 40s die, with only one of those known publicly after the family of TJ Mendez talked about his battle with the disease.
Mendez, 44, died in March and was the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Comal County. His family said he had no other health conditions.
New cases
Comal County added 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday with five of those confirmed and the remaining 11 probable. The county also recorded 13 recoveries from the disease.
Since the pandemic began the county has reported 3,550 cases of COVID-19 with 3,336 patients recovered and 120 deaths. The county has 94 active cases with four of those cases hospitalized.
Local hospitals are caring for seven COVID-19 patients with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Health officials have said those patients could be a mix of county and out-of-county patients.
As of Friday morning, public health has received reports of 26,124 tests with 2,771 confirmed cases and 779 probable cases. That's an increase of 110 tests from Thursday's report.
The county's 7-day positivity rate moved from 6.88% on Thursday to 7.08% on Friday.
Health officials have said that the positivity rate will fluctuate, but are keeping an eye on the overall number of new cases, which continue to be low.
Even with those numbers, public health officials continue to urge people to follow health guidelines, so that Comal County can try and keep them low.
"I continue to say what I’ve been saying for months. Follow the guidelines established by the CDC," said Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser. "Stay home when you’re sick. Wash your hands. Practice good hygiene. Wear a mask when out in public."
Around the world
Fans of Broadway will have to wait a little longer for shows to resume, until at least late May.
Although an exact date for various performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through May 30.
Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open — and scrambling the Tony Award schedule. Producers, citing health and city authorities, previously extended the shutdown to Jan. 3.
In London, Dr. Kate O’Brien, the World Health Organization’s director of immunization, says even though fast-track approval processes have been started for COVID-19 vaccines, no shots will be approved unless they can demonstrate minimum levels of efficacy and safety.
She noted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently said it would require at least two months of follow-up safety data before licensing a vaccine and advanced trials were designed so researchers could examine data at certain points before the trial’s completion to know if the vaccine works.
Dr. Alejandro Cravioto, the group’s chair, says careful monitoring of any COVID-19 vaccines used in broad immunization programs was critical.
Spain’s government has declared a state of emergency in Madrid so that it can resume partial restrictions on movement there that were struck down by a court.
The government announced the measure after an emergency Cabinet meeting Friday to decide what to do about the Madrid region, which is witnessing one of Europe’s most concerning coronavirus clusters.
The region’s 14-day infection rate of 563 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents is more than twice Spain’s national average of 256 and five times the European average rate of 113 for the week ending Sept. 27.
In Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting with the mayors of Germany’s largest cities as coronavirus cases rise in metropolitan areas.
Germany’s disease control center reported 4,516 new cases overnight Friday. Merkel’s meeting by video conference with 11 mayors will discuss slowing the spread of the virus.
Germany won plaudits for its early containment. However, many cities have reached the critical warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 residents.
Intensive care wards across France are filling up again with COVID-19 patients. Doctors are scrambling to create new ICU beds elsewhere to accommodate the sick.
The COVID-19 patients now occupy 40% of ICU beds in the Paris region, and more than a quarter of ICUs nationwide, after infections among young people spread to vulnerable populations.
National health agency figures and doctors at multiple hospitals say France hasn’t added significant ICU capacity or the staff needed to manage them since the pandemic’s first wave. That’s despite France being among the hardest-hit nations in the spring.
Around the world comes from The Associated Press.
