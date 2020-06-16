Law officers waiting to arrest a man suspected of shooting up a parked vehicle over a month ago witnessed the exchange of gunfire between the suspect and another man on Monday, police said.
David Ferguson, city and New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said police waiting for the suspect in a May 13 shooting incident encountered gunfire shortly after the man arrived at his residence.
“A few weeks ago, there was an incident where someone had shot up a car in the area near a restaurant,” he said. “We were able to identify a suspect and get a warrant for an arrest for deadly conduct with a firearm.”
Police responding to a call of shots being fired arrived in the 600 block of South Walnut Avenue found the car around 5 p.m. May 13 in the 900 block of Interstate 35 north.
Ferguson said the investigation led to the identification of a suspect, and police arrived at the corner of Rhine Road and Lorelei Lane around 12:19 p.m. on Monday.
“As officers waited in a car for the suspect to arrive at his residence, the complainant from the first incident turned onto the street at the same time as the suspect showed up a block away,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said the complainant exited his vehicle and fired two shots toward the suspect, who fired a single shot back. Neither man was injured during the exchange.
“The officers observing all of it immediately took the first man into custody without incident,” Ferguson said. “The other man, the original suspect, jumped into his car and drove away.”
Ferguson said additional units located the second suspect minutes later on nearby South West End Avenue, where he was taken into custody without injury or further incident.
Ferguson said the man who fired the first shots Monday, Thomas Jay Medina, 27, of New Braunfels, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Medina remained in Comal County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Rico Gomez Jr., 21, also of New Braunfels, was booked into jail and charged with the warrant for deadly conduct stemming from the May 13 incident, a third-degree felony, and a 2019 warrant for an open alcohol container in 2019 by the Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace’s office.
Gomez, also charged with possessing less than two ounces of marijuana at the time of his arrest, was released from the county lockup later Monday after posting bonds totaling $22,500.
