Comal County's active COVID-19 case count continued its upwards trajectory toward a new all-time peak on Thursday, surpassing the 1,100 mark for the first time since last summer.
The county added 182 new cases and 118 recoveries on Thursday morning, bringing the county's active case count to 1,122, an increase of 63 from the previous day and 312 from a week ago. Of the new cases, 125 are confirmed and 57 are probable.
The last time the county had more than 1,100 active cases was on July 29, 2020. The county's all-time peak stands at 1,134 active cases, reported on July 21, 2020.
One death was reported by county officials, a Garden Ridge man in his 80s on July 18 at a San Antonio hospital. The county's fatalities now number 342 since the pandemic started in March 2020.
Most of the new cases reported on Wednesday are people younger than 50.
Twenty-six of the newest cases, including an infant under 12 months, are people under the age of 20, 25 are in their 20s, 65 are in their 30s and 40s, 55 are in their 50s and 60s and 11 are older than 70.
Officials reported two cases of the highly contagious delta variant last week, but both of those patients had recovered. Regular COVID-19 tests do not detect which variant is involved, which requires genomic sequencing, a process separate from regular virus tests and one that not all labs can do.
However, state health officials say there is a "strong likelihood" that a positive test result indicates infection with the delta variant of the virus since it now accounts for most COVID-19 cases in the United States.
State officials on Wednesday reported 15,558 new confirmed cases and 3,445 new probable cases, an increase of 4,214 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
The number of Comal County residents hospitalized with the virus stood at 30 on Thursday, up one from the previous day and up by eight from a week ago. Of those hospitalized, one is between 19 and 29, four are in their 30s, two in their 40s, six in their 50s, nine in their 60s, seven in their 70s and one older than 80.
The number of patients in local hospitals stood at 58, 12 fewer than the previous day, with 14 patients in intensive care and three on ventilators. Since the pandemic began, local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties also continued to inch higher on Thursday, rising to 12.87% from Wednesday's report of 12.18%. At the start of July, that figure was 2.4%.
On Tuesday, there were at least 7,685 hospitalized patients statewide with confirmed infections, an increase of 2,393 patients compared with a week ago.
State health officials reported 8,554 available staffed hospital beds, including 497 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 11.9% of total hospital beds.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations in Texas at the beginning of July was 1,705. That number has since jumped to 5,926.
Both of the county's seven-day positivity rates were higher on Thursday than the previous day, with the molecular rate at 15.68% and the antigen rate at 13.82%.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 63.31% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 54.58% are fully vaccinated as of Thursday. The statewide rates stand at 62.58% and 53.07%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 56.27% with one dose and 48.8% fully vaccinated.
Health experts estimate 75% to 90% of Texans, about 22 million people, or nearly 100% of adults in the state, would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. The state is still far from reaching that threshold, even when considering people who have some immunity from a previous case of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people previously infected get vaccinated because scientists aren't sure how long immunity lasts for them.
The vast majority of deaths and hospitalizations have come from people who weren't vaccinated, state and local health officials have said.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18. There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
California-based healthcare startup Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs, and provides the tests at no cost to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
