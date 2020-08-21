New Braunfels City Council members are expected to award grant funds to 66 small businesses during their Monday meeting.
City officials in June rolled out a program approved by council members to assist local small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeff Jewell, the city’s director of economic and community development, said in a previous Herald-Zeitung story that the city received 240 applications from businesses vying for the $600,000 in available funds.
Eligible businesses for the program included for-profit businesses who are physically located within the city limits of New Braunfels that employ fewer than 50 full-time equivalent employees, were in operation before March 1, 2019, and were not in bankruptcy proceedings.
Applicants must have been current on property, sales and hotel occupancy taxes and have applied for either an Economic Injury Disaster Loan or Payroll Protection Program loan.
Under the program, businesses can use the funding to assist with operational expenses, including payroll, rent and utilities, as well as inventory costs. Individual grant amounts will vary based on the applicant’s annual business expenses, with the maximum amount of $10,000 per business.
Also, council members are expected to honor Marine Lance Cpl. Guillermo “Willie” Perez, who died on July 30 during a training mission off the coast of California, and his family with a proclamation.
Ylda Capriccioso, park development manager, will deliver a presentation regarding an update to the 2010 Citywide Hike and Bike plan, and Judy Young, vice president of the New Braunfels Convention and Visitors Bureau, will deliver a presentation on the use of CARES Act funding by the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
City Manager Robert Camareno will also present an update on the city’s response to COVID-19.
On Monday, council members are also expected to:
• Consider the renewal of a contract with the Landa Park Miniature Railroad for train concessions in Landa Park.
• Consider a purchase from TechLogic Inc. for an automated material handling system for the New Braunfels Public Library at a cost of $61,453.
• Consider an interlocal participation agreement with Education Service Center, Region 20, as the agent for the ESC 20 Fiber Consortium, establishing guidelines and terms for the purposes of acquiring Federal E-Rate funding for the construction and implementation of a large scale broadband dark fiber network.
• Consider issuance of an invitation for competitive sealed proposals for the 2019 Bond Citywide Streets Program since the council finds that this delivery method will provide the best value to the city.
• Consider a professional services agreement with Poznecki-Camarillo, Inc. to provide engineering services on South Kowald Lane from Farm-to-Market Road 1101 to IH-35 Frontage Road.
• Consider annual routine recurring expenditures for fiscal year 2019-20.
Consider an increase in the amount of hotel occupancy taxes provided to the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce in fiscal year.
• Consider approval of the city’s fiscal year 2020 second-quarter investment report.
• Consider renewal of the following annual contracts, as allowed for by their contract language: auditing services, cemetery maintenance services, administrative services for health care-dental, administrative services for health care-medical and pharmacy, supply and service of portable toilets, purchase of vehicles, landscape maintenance services for parks and city facilities, EMS medical supplies, stop-loss insurance, administrative services for New Braunfels Fire Department Texas Ambulance Supplemental Payment Program and healthcare consulting services.
• Consider the second reading of an ordinance approving the change of boundaries or reinvestment zone number one, amending the project plan and reinvestment zone financing plan approving and executing an amendment to the tax increment participation interlocal agreement and an amendment to the phase II tax increment participation interlocal agreement and other matters in connection therewith.
• Discuss and consider approval of the appointment of two individuals to the Zoning Board of Adjustment for terms ending on May 31, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
• Discuss and consider a request for a waiver to the Subdivision Platting Ordinance to allow payment of escrow in lieu of constructing a six-foot-wide public sidewalk adjacent to the future extension of Alves Lane for the Grace Meadows Subdivision Master Plan.
• Discuss and consider a request for a waiver to the Subdivision Platting Ordinance to not require sidewalk construction along State Highway 123 for the Navarro Subdivision, Unit 1A.
• Discuss and consider approval of an ordinance regarding a request for voluntary annexation of about 44 acres located on the west side of FM 1044, generally situated between Green Valley Road and Weil Road.
• Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning of about 12.3 acres (10.7 acres out of A-608 SUR-21 J. Thompson and 1.6acre portion out of Lot 1R Schleicher Estates) currently addressed at 2919 Morningside Drive, east of the Vista Hills 2 Subdivision at the terminus of both Vista Parkways, from “R-1” Single-Family District to “R-1A-5.5” Single-Family Residential District (maximum of 4 acres) and “R-1A-4” Single-Family Small Lot Residential District (maximum of 8.5 acres).
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82178498194.
The meeting can also be accessed through www.nbtexas.org/citycouncil. Those wishing to join the meeting without video are asked to call toll-free 888-475-4499 and enter the webinar ID number, 821 7849 8194.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
The citizen commentary portion of Monday’s meeting is suspended. Questions should be submitted to CitizenComments@nbtexas.org, or leave voicemails at 830-221-4299, or a submitted form to www.nbtexas.org/comment. Comments will be distributed to city council members.
