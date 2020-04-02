Closing the county’s parks to public traffic on Easter weekend could be the county’s next step in enforcing social distancing measures ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott to prevent spreading spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Yes, we are talking about it, but we realize there is a balance (involved),” Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said Thursday. “On one hand, people who live in the county must have somewhere to go to get out of the house and walk, bicycle, run and jog in a safe place.
On the other hand, you want to prevent these large gatherings of people in close contact that obviously promotes spread of the virus – and we’re trying to balance all of that.”
On Wednesday the county announced it would begin curbing mass gatherings at Canyon Lake boat ramps.
“Those ramps are for launching and recovering boats – not for picnics, not a swimming area and not a gathering place,” Krause said, adding the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Water Oriented Recreation District will begin enforcement measures around the lake this weekend.
On Thursday, former San Antonio City Council Member Carlton Soules, a River Road-area property owner, told commissioners he’s witnessed throngs of campers, boaters and tubers exceeding social-gathering limits.
“We have been seeing gatherings in the campgrounds and venues along River Road that have increased in frequency and in size,” he said. “That is a concern, but my primary concern is the upcoming Easter holiday.
Soules said with San Antonio parks closed Easter weekend, thousands who traditionally camp at Brackenridge and other city parks would come here.
“I’m concerned a great number of people who do not care about social distancing will be descending upon the River Road campgrounds to maintain their family traditions,” Soules said, adding it would create unsanitary conditions and overwhelm first-responders, hospitals and medical clinics.
“I urge Comal County to consider a moratorium on camping and tubing at least through the next two weekends, just so we don’t bring this into our county,” he said. “I think it would be a prudent action and a burden to some businesses, but lots of businesses are suffering now.”
While commissioners couldn’t respond during the public commentary portion of Thursday’s meeting, Krause said they are seriously considering Soules’ suggestion.
“It could be a next step,” he said. “We’re going to monitor voluntary compliance with the governor’s order and monitor the success of our enforcement efforts. If additional action is needed, it will be evaluated at that time.”
Also Thursday, commissioners accepted donations of 2,500 medical masks and six specialized NP95 masks for Comal County Jail staffers to protect against spreading COVID-19.
The masks, valued at $342, were gifted from Rick Marcantel of River City Community Church in Selma and the 3M N95 masks, valued at $36, were donated by Jay W. Gage. Jail Administrator Maj. Bill Jennings said they will be used by the jail’s medical department.
“I think it’s awesome to see these (donations) happen – not just in this case but it coming from a lot of places,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover said.
Commissioners approved COVID-19 related actions that included temporary modifications to the county’s 2019-20 employee health benefits plan.
It allows covered employees services via telephone consultation with physicians without co-payments, deductibles or co-insurance required for COVID-19 testing and testing-related services, and waives $10 co-pays for MD Live (telemedicine) services through the end of the current benefit plan year.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
Proclamations designating April as Autism Awareness Month, April 2 as Autism Awareness Day, and April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the county.
The release of a surety rider for construction of roads and other improvements in a section of the proposed The Crossings at Havenwood subdivision from the former owner, with the new owner assuming surety responsibility, County Engineer Tom Hornseth said.
A change order totaling $69,106 for additional construction to the Courthouse Annex holding facility. Hornseth said costs – $56,381 to the county (for HVAC improvements) and $12,725 to SpawGlass Construction – erases contingency funds for both, leaving the county responsible for $4,180, which will come out of its savings in the project.
The county’s Affordable Care Act Reporting and Tracking Service (ARTS) 2020 renewal confirmation program agreement with the Texas Association of Counties Health Employee Benefits Pool
Revising last week’s approved change order for the jail project to subtract $1,758 from county project contingency to cover insurance and bonding costs.
A contract totaling $207,167 for the lease of three portable buildings to house county law enforcement operations during upcoming sheriff’s office renovations.
Transfers of five surplus Glock 22 Gen 4 handguns to the Precinct 4 constable; transfers of six Ruger Mini 14 Rifles to the fire marshal’s office.
A licensing agreement for a tower site at Farm-to-Market Road 306 and River Road, the third associated with the Countywide Radio Tower Infrastructure Upgrade project.
An amended agreement with Tyler Technologies, Inc., which bought out the former company and assumed support and maintenance services for New World computer software used by the county.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
There should be no hesitation. I rather someone have fun when all is clear. Why should someone have to remember that day at the park that may have killed a relative/friend because of exposure to the virus
