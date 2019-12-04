Law enforcement officials are actively looking for a rape suspect who authorities say was mistakenly released from the Comal County Jail on Tuesday.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office jail administrators and command staff met Wednesday morning to discuss the error and plans to recapture Jose Luis Aguilar-Mayorquin, 36, of New Braunfels.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said Aguilar-Mayorquin was “inadvertently released” from the county lockup, where he’d been under $30,000 bond since his Nov. 16 arrest on a charge aggravated sexual assault.
“The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has standard operational procedures and a checklist in place for releasing inmates,” Smith said. “Preliminary investigation shows that the protocols in place were not followed.”
Sheriff Mark Reynolds said CCSO deputies and New Braunfels Police Department officers began looking for Aguilar-Mayorquin after he was released around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“We went to his last known address (in New Braunfels) and we scoured that pretty well,” he said. “Some of our detectives and Criminal Investigations Division staff secured a warrant and got it entered into the data base in case he tried to get out of the country.
“We tried to use other investigative tools but were unsuccessful in locating him.”
Aguilar-Mayorquin, a Hispanic male, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sleeveless gray shirt.
Reynolds said CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division is working with NBPD, the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Marshal’s Service to find Aguilar-Mayorquin
“Our big focus right now is locating him and bringing him back into custody – and protecting his (alleged) victim,” Reynolds said.
NBPD arrested Aguilar-Mayorquin on Nov. 16 on the single first-degree felony charge the day it was alleged to have occurred. His criminal case information was not immediately available Wednesday morning.
Reynolds said the next focus will be on finding out what happened. He wouldn’t say how many steps or the personnel involved in releases of jail inmates.
“We’re going to find out why our established protocols weren’t followed correctly and then we’ll handle that internally,” he said. “That’s exactly why these things are in place — to make sure they don’t happen.”
Reynolds didn’t immediately know the last time the jail had similar mistaken releases, but said sometimes mistakes are usually caught long beforehand. He wouldn’t qualify Tuesday’s release as an escape, which most recently happened around the time the jail was expanded in 2000.
“This is not a typical occurrence — the protocols catch the errors in the names and other things,” Reynolds said. “In this particular case it wasn’t done.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jose Luis Aguilar-Mayorquin is asked to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office or Comal County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477; or leave tips online at comalcrimestoppers.org, or the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.
