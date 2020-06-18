How does the coronavirus spread?
The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person, primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Spread is more likely when people are in close contact with one another within about 6 feet.
COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community in many affected geographic areas, the CDC says.
Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.
Do I need to wash fruits and vegetables with soap and water?
The Food and Drug Administration says you don’t need to wash fresh produce with soap and water, but rinse it with plain water.
The FDA offers the following tips to keep food from being contaminated.
Wash your hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap before and after preparing fresh produce.
If damage or bruising occurs before eating or handling, cut away the damaged or bruised areas before preparing or eating.
Rinse produce before you peel it, so dirt and bacteria aren’t transferred from the knife onto the fruit or vegetable.
Gently rub produce while holding under plain running water. There’s no need to use soap or a produce wash.
Use a clean vegetable brush to scrub firm produce, such as melons and cucumbers.
Dry produce with a clean cloth or paper towel to further reduce bacteria that may be present.
Remove the outermost leaves of a head of lettuce or cabbage.
Consumers should store perishable produce in the refrigerator at or below 40 degrees.
Can coronavirus spread through water, like in a swimming pool?
There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs, according to the CDC.
Proper operation, maintenance and disinfection — such as with chlorine and bromine — of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus.
However, health officials still recommend staying at least 6 feet away from others. You likely won’t get the coronavirus from the water, but you could get infected from someone close to you in the water.
