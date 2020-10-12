As early voting begins Tuesday for the Nov. 3 elections, the court battle over Texas counties allowing more than one drop-off location for mail-in ballots continues.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday issued an emergency stay of a federal judge’s injunction blocking Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that limits counties to one ballot drop-off location during early voting.
Austin-based U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman issued the injunction on Friday. He said Abbott’s Oct. 1 order was unconstitutional because limiting each of the state’s 254 counties to only one ballot drop-off site, regardless of size, likely violates residents’ right to vote.
Attorney General Ken Paxton asked for and received a stay of that ruling to reinstate the order while the appeals court decides to make it permanent. While the governor’s order drastically reduced the number of sites where voters could drop off mailed ballots, it won’t affect Comal County, which has always had a single drop-off location.
“I commend the Fifth Circuit for temporarily staying the district court’s unlawful injunction while it considers our request for a full stay pending appeal,” Paxton said in a written statement Saturday. “This ensures that the governor’s proclamation remains in effect.”
The move brought swift accusations of voter suppression from Democrats and voting rights groups, including the League of United Latin American Citizens, which filed a lawsuit over the order earlier in October.
Gilberto Hinojosa, Texas Democratic Party chairman, said in a statement that Pitman’s decision stopped the governor from “making up” election rules after the election started.
“This important ruling stands up not just for voters but for the Rule of Law,” he added. “This isn’t the first time Abbott and Texas Republicans have tried to suppress the vote, and it won’t be the last.”
Texas is one of just five states not allowing widespread mail-in voting this year. Polls show unusually tight races in America’s biggest red state, with Democrats threatening to take over the Texas House of Representatives for the first time in 20 years.
Courts have sided with GOP leaders who say fear of catching COVID-19 doesn’t qualify voters to receive mail-in ballots. To qualify for a mail-in ballot in Texas, voters generally must be 65 years or older, out of their county on Election Day or disabled.
On Oct. 7, the Texas Supreme Court ruled 2 million Houston voters cannot receive unsolicited mail ballot applications from local elections officials. That and other recent decisions by the all-Republican court continued a string of court losses for Democrats, whose efforts to change Texas voting laws during the coronavirus pandemic have largely failed.
Vote safely, physicians urge
On Monday, the Texas Medical Association asked voters to be mindful of safely casting ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Voting can be made safe by following the public health guidelines,” said Diana Fite, TMA president. “A little planning goes a long way.”
The TMA said with the coronavirus still actively spreading in the state, the elderly and those with disabilities wonder if it’s safe to vote because they are most at risk to catch COVID-19.
“For those over 65 years old or who have chronic illnesses, it would be preferable to stay at home and send off an application for a mail-in ballot,” Fite said. “It’s certainly safer for these people to vote at home and mail their ballot than to venture out among crowds.”
Early voting ends Oct. 30; the last day ballot-by-mail applications will be accepted is Friday, Oct. 23. During early voting, the TMA asks voters to consider looking online for less-busy polling places and times to avoid crowds.
“If a person is sick on Election Day, that person should not go out to vote,” Fite said.” Instead, early voting is a consideration to avoid that possibility from occurring.”
Whether voting early or on Election Day, the TMA urges everyone to plan ahead and practice the same public health best practices as if they were going to the grocery store or anywhere else in public.
“Wash hands or use sanitizer before and after voting, try to stay 6 feet away from others, and wear a mask,” said Fite said, adding that simply maintaining space while waiting in line to vote can help prevent the spread of germs. The TMA offers these tips for voting in person:
• Stay at least 6 feet away from others;
• Bring your own pen, pencil, or stylus;
• Wash or disinfect your hands before and after voting;
• Wear a face mask (you might have to remove it briefly for the election judge to confirm your identity); and
• Stay home if you’re sick.
For election information, including sample ballots, precinct maps and polling locations for early voting and Election Day, visit www.votecomal.com or www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
