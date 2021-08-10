Just before Bexar County officials celebrated the injunction issued by a Texas district judge allowing them to temporarily issue mask mandates, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said he is following Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on local restrictions.
“We’re continuing to follow what the governor is putting out,” Krause said Tuesday evening. “He is continuing to encourage people to wear masks and reached out to hospitals to (suspend) elective surgeries to make way for COVID-19 patients.”
Krause stated the governor continues to ask Texans to get vaccinated and continue to follow Centers for Disease Control protocols, which “are both things we’re pushing out.”
San Antonio and Bexar County sued Gov. Greg Abbot on Tuesday morning over his May executive order blocking local officials and school districts from enforcing mask mandates.
They argued Abbott’s order gets in the way of them requiring city and county employees to wear masks as well as visitors to city and county facilities.
Ahead of Tuesday’s ruling, the city of San Antonio said if granted the temporary order it would “immediately issue an order requiring masks in public schools and quarantine unvaccinated students determined to be in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individuals.”
Judge Antonia Arteaga granted the temporary restraining order blocking Abbott’s action, citing the need for masks in public schools as the highly contagious delta variant contributes to a surge in coronavirus cases across the state. The decision is temporary, pending a Monday hearing.
Exactly one year ago, Comal Independent School District Superintendent Andrew Kim voiced his displeasure with San Antonio Metropolitan Health District’s directive that would have sidelined Bexar County schools – including five from Comal ISD – from on-campus learning sessions. CISD officials didn’t immediately return voicemails and emails on Tuesday.
Recently, Texas Education Agency guidance didn’t mandate school districts to conduct contract tracing. Metro districts in Houston, Dallas and Austin have vowed to continue including safety mandates as part of their back-to-school plans.
The Bexar County Health Authority said it would impose mask requirements of all public schools offering instruction to students in any grades from pre-kindergarten through grade 12, effective immediately, following CDC recommendations for universal indoor masking and require all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers and visitors to pre-K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask indoors.
Much of the state assistance previously offered on the local level, especially to record and provide preventative measures against the coronavirus, is disappearing.
“The state is backing off on some of the things they’ve been assisting local jurisdictions with, and we’re trying to get them back as quickly as we can,” Krause said.
Comal is applying for grant funding to reinstate positions like the data entry clerks that helped track the virus locally.
“By getting these grant funds for these positions, we’re better able to keep up with all of those requirements,” he said.
Krause said the county has applied for $400,000 in grant funding for positions assisting the public health office. Two were approved three weeks ago; on Thursday, commissioners will approve accepting a $150,000 grant that will establish a public health Community Health Educator’s position.
“When the state does pull the funding, these grants will give us the ability to continue doing it,” he said. “We used them to report data to the state and federal authorities, but the state doesn’t have the resources to continue doing it – it sort of leaves things up to us.”
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.