Comal County Commissioners will act on a handful of measures not related to the COVID-19 crisis during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
They will issue a proclamation declaring April as county observation of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, entertain comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, and discuss and consider approving:
• Construction of roads and other improvements and acceptance of roads into county maintenance in a section of the Meyer Ranch subdivision; an amended plat combining lots in a portion of the Canyon Lake Hills subdivision; acceptance of construction bonds, surety and other developer infrastructure agreements within portions of the Meyer’s Landing and Heatherfield subdivisions.
• U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service agreements addressing Comal River watershed and floodwater; a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contract for increased law enforcement services on Canyon Lake.
• Justice Court Technology Fund purchases of WatchGuard video system equipment for Precinct 3 and Precinct 4 constable’s offices.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. To access the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
