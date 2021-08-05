One year after an unidentified man killed a clerk during a robbery at a convenience store, the Garden Ridge Police Department and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office continue to seek the public’s help in solving the case.
Pollyanna Smotherman, 40, of Cibolo was shot and killed after a man armed with a handgun entered the EZ Mart located in the 19500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 3009 in Garden Ridge around 3 a.m. on July 29, 2020, according to police.
After shooting the woman, police said the man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and lottery tickets.
“Someone out in the community must have information relating to this case,” said Garden Ridge Police Chief Ron
Eberhardt. “We are very much interested in any information the public may have regarding this crime or suspect.”
Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20s or 30s wearing a black shirt, dark pants, and a red bandana-style face covering. The suspect was also seen carrying some type of tote bag.
People with any information relating to the crime are encouraged to report that to the Garden Ridge Police Department at 210-651-6441 or Comal County Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $5,000 cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or conviction of the suspect in the case.
To submit an anonymous tip, contact Comal County Crime Stoppers online by visiting http://www.comalcrimestoppers.org or by telephone, 24 hours a day/7 days a week, by calling 830-620-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-640-8422.
Potential informants can also use the mobile app: Download the “P3 Tips” app for iOS or Android mobile devices and submit a tip through the app.
