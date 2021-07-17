Now that Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has released its annual picks, the countdown to the 2021 season is officially underway.
The annual summer preview edition of the magazine offered up its usual pigskin prognostications, which brought mostly positive outlooks for area teams. Three of the four local UIL schools were picked to qualify for the playoffs, while TAPPS competitors New Braunfels Christian Academy, John Paul II and Calvary Baptist drew mixed reviews.
DCTF once again left New Braunfels out of the postseason picture in District 27-6A, as the magazine chose Steele to win the league title this season ahead of Judson, Smithson Valley and Clemens. The Unicorns were picked to finish sixth behind Wagner and ahead of both East Central and South San.
The Rangers’ Malachi Lane was named the DCTF choice for 27-6A’s Preseason Defensive MVP. The senior linebacker enjoyed a breakout campaign as a junior and returns to anchor the middle of Smithson Valley’s front seven in 2021.
Judson quarterback Michael Burroughs was the choice for 27-6A Preseason Offensive MVP.
Fresh off an invigorating season in which they finished as co-league champions, the Canyon Cougars have been selected to make another trip to the postseason out of District 12-5A-I. Canyon was picked as the district runner-up behind Dripping Springs and will look to battle for an outright district crown this year under new head coach Travis Bush.
Buda Johnson and Seguin are picked to snag the other two playoff berths out of 12-5A-I, with Veterans Memorial, Harlandale, Lehman and McCollum slated to round out the standings.
In District 13-4A-I, Canyon Lake was picked to finish third behind projected champ Austin LBJ and runner-up Lampasas. Fredericksburg was selected to grab the final postseason slot, which would leave Burnet and Taylor out in the cold.
With 14 total starters due back, head coach Charley Drum’s Hawks could be one of Class 4A’s biggest surprises if they can avoid bad luck on the injury front.
In TAPPS, John Paul II was chosen as the last-place finisher in District III-3 behind reigning state champion Shiner St. Paul, Temple Central Texas Christian, San Antonio Holy Cross and Hallettsville Sacred Heart. The Guardians are still rebuilding under second-year head coach Max McGehee.
At the six-man level, New Braunfels Christian Academy just hired a new athletic director and head football coach in John Bronkhorst, who will look to lead the Wildcats to the top of TAPPS Six-Man Division II. NBCA is picked to finish third in league competition and will once again be in District 5-I/II along with predicted winner Texas School for the Deaf — the defending DII state champion — and runner-up Kerrville Our Lady of Hills.
St. Mary’s Hall, St. Gerard, Laredo St. Augustine and Castle Hills are picked to round out the pack.
New Braunfels’ other six-man team — Calvary Baptist — also has a new coach this year in Brad Nichols. The team has also changed its moniker from Firebirds to Conquerors as the program turns the page and begins a new chapter.
Competing in the Texas Christian Athletic League (TCAL), Calvary Baptist is picked to finish last behind projected champ Seguin Lifegate Christian, reigning champion Smoking for Jesus Ministry, Corpus Christi Arlington Heights, Houston Texas Christian, El Paso Faith Christian, Granbury NCTA, Grayson Christian and Corpus Christi Annapolis.
The 2021 regular season is scheduled to begin on Friday, Aug. 27 for most area teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.