Comal County's COVID-19 death toll stands at 127 after public health officials added two recent deaths to its data as well as 60 additional cases of the virus on Tuesday morning.
Both deaths were men from New Braunfels with one in his 70s dying in a New Braunfels hospital on Monday and the second in his 80s dying on Nov. 15.
The 60 cases that officials added included 59 new cases and one backlogged case. Twenty-five of those cases are confirmed and 35 of them are probable.
Of those cases, 50 of them are from New Braunfels, seven are from Bulverde/Spring Branch, one from Garden Ridge, and one each from the north and south side of Canyon Lake.
While county officials said they have been seeing cases reflecting younger ages, the data released Tuesday showed the latest cases skewing older with 17 of them coming in people 70 and older and 15 in people in their 50s and 60s. There were 16 with people in their 30s and 40s, seven in their 20s and five under the age of 20.
Most of the county's COVID-19 deaths, 104 of them, have come from people older than 70. The youngest death was a man in his 30s while two people in their 40s have also died. Five people in their 50s and 15 in their 60s have also been counted among the local pandemic death toll.
The county's active case count now stands at 403, with 56 recoveries added to the total on Tuesday. Since the pandemic arrived locally in March, there have been 4,418 cases with 3,888 of those now recovered and 127 deaths.
Of those cases, 16 are now hospitalized, up from 14 on Monday. On Tuesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 29 COVID-19 patients with 10 in intensive care, and seven are on ventilators.
As of Tuesday morning, Comal County Public Health had received reports of 34,706 tests conducted with 3,150 confirmed, 1,265 probable and three suspect cases.
The county's seven-day positivity rate stood at 9.63% on Tuesday while the state's rate was 12.38%
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the County’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Public Health will not be testing this Friday, Nov. 27 due to the Thanksgiving holiday schedule with testing set to resume on Tuesday, Dec. 1. You must have an appointment to be tested.
