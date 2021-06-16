The heat is on, and according to forecasters, New Braunfels and Comal County residents can expect seasonably hot and humid conditions to continue with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values approaching 100 degrees through the weekend into early next week.
Mack Morris, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, said the hottest temperatures could come with the new week.
“Sunday and Monday will be hotter,” Morris said. “It could be approaching heat advisory criteria.”
Residents can expect temperatures to warm into the mid-90s under mostly sunny and sunny skies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday before reaching the upper 90s with mostly sunny and sunny conditions Sunday and Monday.
Morris offered suggestions on how to stay safe under hot conditions.
“Avoid strenuous activities at peak times of the day, bring sunscreen and drink lots of fluids, especially water,” Morris said. “Try to find some cool air and if you’re going to be outside, take frequent breaks. Find some shade.”
An area of disturbed weather is located in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
On Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center upgraded the chances of that developing into a tropical depression to 90% over the next few days as the storm meanders north into the central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico, but forecasters say chances are increasing that any significant impacts from the system will remain to the east of the area with a potential landfall Saturday.
“It may strike along the northern Texas coast or western Louisiana or as far east as eastern Louisiana,” Morris said. “However, there’s a lot of dry air being pulled into it from the north, so it’s going to be a lopsided system. Most of the rainfall and moisture will come on the east side of it, so we’ll probably see very little to no impact from this storm.”
Rain chances in the area will increase Monday and Tuesday with the passage of a front boundary through the area that should bring a bit of relief from the hot temperatures.
Expect high temperatures around 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.
With continued high temperatures and demand for electricity expected to reach peak levels, placing a strain on the state’s electric grid, New Braunfels Utilities has called for an Energy Action Day on Thursday.
When NBU initiates Energy Action Days, informing customers with an “Energy Action Day” icon posted at nbutexas.com and NBU’s social media channels, customers are encouraged to help reduce energy as much as possible between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Residents can reduce electricity use by setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher; turning off lights and pool pumps; avoiding the use of large appliances such as ovens, washing machines and dryers; and turning off or unplugging unused electric appliances.
One important reason to conserve electricity on Energy Action Days, NBU officials said in a press statement Wednesday, is because the utility is monitoring conditions to target days when a peak demand day will be forecasted.
“The measurement is calculated based upon system demands coinciding with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas system peak demand during the months of June, July, August and September,” the statement said. “Once confirmed, the peak demand days that were metered during the summer months are averaged and used as the peak kilowatt rate for the entire next calendar year, beginning with the January bill.”
ERCOT officials have asked Texans to reduce electric use as much as possible through Friday, as a significant number of forced generation outages combined with record electric use for the month of June resulted in tight grid conditions.
ERCOT set a new June record for electricity demand on Monday. Based on preliminary data, the new record is 69,943 megawatts, which exceeded the 2018 June record by about 820 megawatts.
According to the summer Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, a typical range of thermal generation outages on hot summer days is around 3,600 megawatt. One megawatt typically powers around 200 homes on a summer day.
ERCOT officials called for conservation measures on Monday after generator owners reported that about 11,000 megawatts of generation were on forced outage for repairs. About 1,200 megawatts of power was regained overnight Monday when some repairs were completed.
Power plant owners continue repairs of unexpected equipment failures, ERCOT officials said.
For more conservation tips, go to www.nbutexas.com/energy-action-days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.