SPRING BRANCH — From the throes of the pandemic to the optimism of reopening, the Smithson Valley baseball team has experienced an unprecedented ride over the last 365 days.
The Rangers saw a promising 11-3 start last season end abruptly due to the widespread COVID-19 shutdown that suspended all UIL athletics for weeks. Head coach Chad Koehl’s team weathered the storm of uncertainty regarding its 2021 campaign, but Smithson Valley hit the ground running with an identical 11-3 mark this season before truly taking flight.
A 17-game win streak, an outright District 27-6A championship and a thrilling run to the Class 6A state tournament ensued. The Rangers, who are 35-5 overall, now find themselves two wins away from the first state title in program history.
It’s a far cry from the quarantine-filled summer of 2020.
“It’s crazy,” junior outfielder Kasen Wells said. “I’ve had firsthand experience because my mom is a doctor, so I saw everything and how crazy it is in the hospitals. In reality, it was a lot sooner than we thought we would get to come out here. Getting to play this year has been a blessing for all of us.”
Smithson Valley has been regarded as a San Antonio-area baseball powerhouse for years, and the 2021 squad is no different. Loaded with talent throughout their batting order and pitching staff, the Rangers began to rattle off win after win once the season began in late February.
Sophomore catcher Ethan Gonzalez said as he and his teammates moved into district play, it was apparent something special was in the works.
“In the beginning of the season, we knew we had a rock-solid team,” Gonzalez said. “Toward the middle of the season,
