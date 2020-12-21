Comal County hospitals on Monday reported caring for 65 COVID-19 patients, numbers that approached peaks they reported during the area's summertime spike.
The numbers were released Monday morning by county officials, who said that 16 of those patients are intensive care and nine on ventilators. The county has 40 residents who are hospitalized with the virus.
Health officials have said that local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside virus patients, and some of the county's patients might also be hospitalized outside the area.
The county added 76 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday with 18 of those confirmed and 58 probable. The county now has 773 active COVID-19 cases. The county also added 48 recoveries from the disease.
Since the pandemic arrived locally in March, the county has seen 5,760 cases of COVID-19 with 4,846 recoveries and 141 deaths.
The majority of the new cases come from New Braunfels, which added 51, while Bulverde/Spring Branch recorded 17. Four were reported north of Canyon Lake, two south of it, with one reported in Garden Ridge and another in Fair Oaks.
Seven of the new cases were people 70 and older with another 24 were people in their 50s and 60s, 19 were people in their 30s and 40s, 14 were people in their 20s and 12 were under 20.
As of Monday morning, Public Health has received reports of 40,513 tests with 3,787 confirmed, 1,964 probable and nine suspect cases.
The county's seven-day molecular positivity rate on Monday was 17.13% while the antigen positivity rate was 17.92%. The molecular tests are more accurate but take longer to return results while the antigen are quick tests with less accurate results.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday to schedule an appointment. Over the next two weeks, testing will only be offered on Tuesday, with closures on Friday for Christmas and New Year's.
