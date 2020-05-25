For years, Estella Delgado Farias pieced together photos, news articles and family memorabilia to create a fascinating archive of Hispanic history in New Braunfels and Comal County.
Her meticulous gatherings of materials, from veterans’ obituaries for the Comal County Veterans Project to records from Morales Funeral Home for the Comal County Genealogy Society, led to exhibits throughout the city and a database used by future generations.
For that and more, Farias was recently named as the seventh recipient of the Comal County Historical Commission’s Frueholz Historic Preservation Award.
“Estella has worked tirelessly to ensure that this important part of history in the community was captured and preserved,” said CCHC Chair Cindy Coers said.
Coers and fellow CCHC member Linda Dietert said the organization wanted to honor Farias in May, which is Texas Historic Preservation Month. Honors are usually bestowed during a meeting of Comal County Commissioners Court, but because of the current COVID-19 crisis and Farias’ fragile health, formal presentations will be held at a later date.
“We selected Estella Farias as the recipient of the Frueholz Preservation Award this year and will eventually recognize her at Commissioners Court,” the CCHC said. “However, she has health issues that prohibit her from getting out during this time.”
The Frueholz award, named for the CCHC’s first chairman and longtime member, goes to those selected for their dedication to the historical preservation of Comal County. No one fits that better than Farias, who as a CCHC member worked toward obtaining historic state markers at locations of significance to city and county Hispanics.
Farias volunteered at the Sophienburg Museum & Archives, later creating exhibits there and at Westside Community Center.
“Estella is a trailblazer in chronicling Hispanic history in New Braunfels and Comal County,” Tara Kohlenberg, Sophienburg executive director, said in 2018.
Farias also spearheaded the application process that led to a Texas Historical Marker for the West End Park and Dance Hall.
“Estella planned the most wonderful and well-attended marker dedication ceremony,” Coers said. “The marker was the first in the county to recognize the influence of Hispanic culture.”
The CCHC said Farias also undertook an exhaustive effort that mapped graves and documented burials at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Panteon-Hidalgo cemeteries.
“She worked with Angie Morales Sanchez to scan numerous records from the Morales Funeral Home,” the CCHC said. “Estella’s work on the OLPH cemetery resulted in the Historic Texas Cemetery designation in 2018, and it receiving a Texas Historical Commission marker in 2020.”
Farias created the West End Park baseball exhibit at the Sophienburg and WCC, where in 2018 she showcased political and civic leaders, business owners, veterans and other prominent citizens in a display during September’s annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration.
That year, Kohlenberg and Jennifer Hernandez, Westside Community Center outreach coordinator, nominated Farias as one seven Unsung Heroes annually selected by the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung in recognition of their contributions and service to the community.
The winner of the 2018 Farias was among a field of seven Unsung Heroes annually selected by the Herald-Zeitung in recognition of their contributions and service to the community.
During a ceremony that December, she shrieked when New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel formally announce her as the Herald-Zeitung’s 2018 Citizen of the Year.
“There was nothing in the local archives on Hispanics, and that’s why I started,” she said. “I didn’t do this alone — I had a lot of help from others.
“And without their motivation, it would have been very hard to do.”
The CCHC said Farias “continues to provide leadership to an ongoing group that documents local history.”
“Estella is certainly a treasure of the community. She is so passionate about her heritage,” Coers said. “Through her preservation efforts she has brought awareness to the Hispanic people and community about the important contributions regarding the history of New Braunfels and Comal County.”
