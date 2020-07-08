South Texas Blood & Tissue Center provides free COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations until Aug. 31.
QualTex Laboratories, which like STBTC, is a subsidiary of San Antonio-based nonprofit BioBridge Global, will perform the tests.
Results will show if the donor has been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 by looking for antibodies the immune system produces in response to the virus.
Test results will be mailed to donors within 14 days of their donations, which are by appointment only.
“We have had many calls and emails asking about antibody tests, so we’re pleased to be able to offer this as a thank you to blood donors,” said Elizabeth Waltman, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center COO. “We hope this encourages more people to give blood, to help address blood shortages caused by the continued cancellations of blood
drives, as organizations deal with new coronavirus guidelines and staff working from home.”
The antibody test is not a diagnostic test and is not intended for people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or believe they may be infected since it does not test directly for the virus.
Anyone with symptoms is asked to remain home and to contact their physician.
Donors with a positive antibody test may be eligible to donate what is known as “convalescent plasma,” which can serve as a treatment for patients fighting COVID-19.
STBTC began collecting convalescent plasma and providing it to hospitals in April, as part of a nationwide study sponsored by the Mayo Clinic.
There have been questions regarding the accuracy of some COVID-19 antibody tests, but Scott Jones, vice president of scientific affairs at BioBridge Global, said many of those are “point of care” tests designed to produce a quick result.
“Blood screening tests like the one we have are going to be the most accurate,” he said. “They are much more sensitive, and the fact that they are so highly regulated means we can trust them much more.”
The test is not being done to check the blood supply for the coronavirus, as it is a respiratory virus that is not spread via blood transfusion.
There are no special requirements for the test — donors need to give blood at any STBTC donor room or drive and meet the everyday blood donor requirements.
Donors can call 210-731-5590 or visit SouthTexasBlood.org for more information on the program, or to schedule an appointment or locate a blood drive or a donor room.
The donor room in New Braunfels is located at 651 I-35 Business Loop.
All blood donations are by appointment only. Appointments to donate red blood cells and platelets are also available at the New Braunfels location.
Blood centers have established multiple procedures and practices to keep donors safe while giving blood. Those precautions, along with recommendations for staying healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, are at SouthTexasBlood.org/Coronavirus.
STBTC is also encouraging anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma.
A blood test is required to see if there are enough antibodies in the plasma for a usable dose.
A number of “super donors” in San Antonio have made multiple donations, but the concentration of antibodies tends to go down over time, so new donors are needed.
Potential convalescent plasma donors can send an email to COVID19@SouthTexasBlood.org to find out if they qualify for the program.
