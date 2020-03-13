Officials with the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce have announced the postponement of hosted events scheduled for Saturday through March 22 celebrating the 175th founding of New Braunfels.
The events have been postponed to September or early fall.
Offiicials cited “the interest of health safety and an abundance of caution” in making the decision due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
“The 175th hosted events being rescheduled are highlighted on the Since 1845 calendar,” a statement from the Chamber read.
Postponed events include the community breakfast sponsored by the Downtown Rotary Club of New Braunfels scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Saturday as well as the 11 a.m. ceremony honoring longtime New Braunfels residents and time capsule opening.
Time capsule items may be picked up at the Sophienburg Museum at a later date to be announced, and there is a link to the database at https://since1845.com/event/125th-time-capsule-opening/.
The dedication of a new mural illustrating the city’s arts history scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on March 19 at the Brauntex Theater is also on the postponed list.
The Founders Day Parade, Kindermaskenball and Awards, Founders Day Gala and fireworks scheduled or March 21 are also postponed.
A 175th celebration is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on March 22 at First Protestant Church, 172 W. Coll St. at 10:30 a.m.
Postponing events related to the founding of New Braunfels is not unprecedented.
Because of the World War II effort, officials in 1945 decided to defer any plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the city’s founding until “the boys come home.” The festivities took place the following year.
