New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.