After several months, Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation has finalized a new, more spacious home off of Landa Street that is expected to open in December.
The senior center foundation purchased the YMCA building off of 710 Landa Street to relocate from its 655 Landa Street location.
Comal County Senior Center Executive Director Ken Lowery said he is excited to transform the 20,000 plus square-foot building into a “state-of-the-art” activity center.
“Our new home will offer more space for meeting rooms and activities as well as provide educational and exercise classes,” Lowery said in a press release. “We want to make the best use of this space by broadening our scope. We hope to utilize this space and make it available for more of our community to enjoy.”
The organization’s current 19,000 square-foot building will be eventually sold. It cost the foundation about $2 million to purchase the YMCA building and it will need about $1 million in renovations.
The foundation is asking the community and sponsors for donations to cover the cost of renovations — expected to start in August and be done around November.
The new building will feature administrative offices, about three to four separate rooms for in the main area, several outdoor pools, locker rooms and exercise spaces.
The main area will have tile flooring and movable walls to optimize the space, making breakout rooms for meetings, family gatherings and special events. At the back is a square room for activities such as arts and crafts.
The building will also boast an exercise deck looking out to the outdoor pool. The exercise area will feature Nordic Track VAULT home gym mirrors using technology to link seniors to virtual personalized trainers, all in addition to treadmills, stationary bikes and elliptical equipment.
Lowery said the foundation is working with different groups to help sponsor purchasing the exercise equipment.
Both men’s and women’s locker rooms feature a sauna and whirlpool. The locker area leads to the outdoor pool, with a five-lane Olympic pool, an aerobics pool and a walking pool. The aerobics pool and walking pool will be covered during the winter for year-round activities.
The center will also have a kitchen installed to continue the Meals on Wheels program. Meals on Wheels serves not only Comal but Guadalupe, Wilson and Karnes County as well.
Comal County’s population of 65 and older is about 18.3% according to the U.S. Census, and that number is increasing as the region rapidly grows. Membership with the senior center is open to all ages and includes lunches, activities, wellness programs and educational programs at an affordable cost.
“The Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation addresses the challenges and needs of the aging population,” Lowery said in a press release. “For aging adults in Comal County, engagement and purpose, mobility and movement, financial stability, the threat of hunger and maintaining independence are challenges faced daily.”
The foundation began in 1985 and has grown rapidly since then, helping seniors and disabled people 18 years and older. Since then, it has added programs such as Meals on Wheels, a minor home repair program for low-income seniors and a pet program covering veterinary care and food for home-bound clients.
The foundation also has a senior Wellness Center in Floresville.
Looking forward, the foundation is negotiating with the city of Cibolo to operate and manage a senior Wellness Center in that area. It also plans to have a satellite operation in western Comal County to provide nutrition, exercise, educational and wellness programs.
“There are so many people in need, and we are here to help as many as we can,” Lowery said.
Tax-deductible donations for the new center's renovations program can be addressed to: Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation, 655 Landa Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130
