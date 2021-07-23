New Braunfels City Council members on Monday are expected to consider the adoption of a tax increment financing policy.
Tax increment financing, also known as TIF, is a tool available to municipalities under the state's tax code that utilizes the increase in property and sales taxes within a defined geographic area as a source of revenue for public improvements as described in a project and finance plan.
The proposed policy outlines the goals of TIF deployment, as well as establishes expectations and requirements for the level of due diligence that would be undertaken.
According to city officials, the purpose of such due diligence is to provide some reasonable assurance that any project applying for TIF assistance would not occur but for the incentive and that the improvements proposed will be constructed within a reasonable timeframe.
The fundamental purpose of TIF is to encourage economic development or redevelopment within a geographic area known as a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, also known as TIRZ, that would not occur without the assistance provided through TIF.
City staff presented and received input from the City Council's Audit and Finance Committee as well as the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation's Board of Directors during the proposed policy's formation.
Also on Monday's agenda are the first readings of two rezoning proposals, both from agricultural/pre-development to a zero lot line in an airport hazard overlay district, a designation intended for single-family home development.
Members are expected to consider a proposed rezoning of a 105-acre property on Farm-to-Market Road 758.
The current agricultural zoning district of the property, located about 1,500 feet east of state Highway 46 South and one-half mile from New Braunfels Regional Airport, is intended for newly annexed areas, agricultural uses and areas where development is premature due to a lack of utility capacity or where the ultimate use has not been determined.
The proposed ZH-A district is intended for the development of detached single-family residences on minimum 4,000-square foot lots. The zoning regulations allow home construction with typical five-foot-wide side setbacks or located closer to one side property line to maximize the usable yard on the other side for garden and patio homes.
According to a traffic impact analysis, an estimated 550 housing units are planned for the site.
The council will also consider a proposed rezoning at 696 Orion Drive, a two-acre tract located about 920 feet north of the Goodwin Lane and Orion Drive intersection.
Both rezoning proposals were approved by the city’s Planning Commission earlier this month.
The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
Monday's council session begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/893 3200 4990.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 893 3200 4990
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
