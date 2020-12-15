Comal County's COVID-19 death toll rose to 138 as officials added two more to its data on Tuesday morning.
Both deaths were people from New Braunfels with one a woman in her 70s who passed away on Dec. 11 and the other a man in his 60s who passed away on Dec. 12. The county has added 10 deaths to its data in the month of December so far.
The county added an additional 94 cases of the virus to its totals with 13 of those cases confirmed and the other 81 probable. The county has now reported 5,425 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived locally in March.
Of that total, 4,502 patients have recovered — including 77 additional recoveries added on Tuesday morning. The county now has 785 active cases of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations
Of the 785 cases, 37 of those patients are now hospitalized. That's down one patient from Monday's report of 38, and significantly down from Friday's report which had 51 county residents hospitalized.
Four of those hospitalized patients are in their 30s, another four in their 40s, six are in their 50s, six are in their 60s, 11 are in their 70s and the last six are older than 80.
Comal County hospitals on Tuesday reported caring for 54 COVID-19 patients, down from 58 patients that were being treated on Monday.
Of those 54 patients, 17 are intensive care and nine are on ventilators. That's a decline of two in ICU usage and an increase of two on ventilators.
Health officials say those hospitals are caring for a mix of county patients as well as those from outside the area and that some county patients may also be hospitalized outside the area.
New cases
The county's newest 94 cases follow the normal pattern with the majority of them, 73, coming from the New Braunfels area. The Bulverde/Spring Branch area recorded 13 additional cases while south of Canyon Lake added six and north of Canyon Lake added two.
The age range for the latest cases put many of them in the age range that is the most likely to have complications. Twenty-two of them are in people 70 and older and 25 are people in their 50s and 60s. Nine cases were people under the age of 20, 13 were people in their 20s and 25 of them were in their 30s and 40s.
As of Tuesday morning the county's office of public health and received reports of 39,154 tests conducted with 3,658 confirmed, 1,762 probable cases and five suspect cases.
The county's seven-day positivity rate for Tuesday fell slightly from 29.58% to 26.18%.That rate is the percentage of tests over the period which return a positive result.
