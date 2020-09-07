Two adults were airlifted to an area hospital Monday afternoon following the crash of their single-engine airplane in the Canyon Lake area.
Darren Brinkkoeter, Canyon Lake Fire and EMS chief, said units from his department arrived at the crash site in the 200 block of Primrose Path around 1:11 p.m.
“Units found a single-engine aircraft crashed just outside of a wooded area,” he said, adding crews worked to extricate the patients from the aircraft.
“Two adult patents and one pediatric patient were extricated and treated by EMS personnel,” he said. “The two adult patients were airlifted by Travis County STAR Flight to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle; the pediatric patient was released to a parent who arrived later to the accident scene.
“The child was in a car seat restraint inside the airplane, and they work in airplane crashes as well,” Brinkkoeter added. “It’s proof that seatbelts really do save lives.”
Brinkkoeter said the plane didn’t catch fire, and his crews secured leaks and possible electrical hazards at the scene. He said investigators from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration are probing the incident.
A San Antonio TV station reported the plane was registered to a Fort Stockton resident, and that the flight left Fort Stockton around 11 a.m. and was bound for Canyon Lake Airport, 12 miles southeast of the crash site.
It was the second plane crash on or near Canyon Lake this year and the third in the area since April.
On April 28 a single-engine Cessna lost power before it skidded into Canyon Lake cove near the Westhaven subdivision. Around 10 a.m. investigators found the plane — traveling from Midland to New Braunfels Regional Airport submerged in the lake.
The two male occupants, both in their late 30s or early 40s, were able to swim ashore. Both were later treated and released from CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.