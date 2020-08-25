Comal County Commissioners have set the table for the Nov. 3 general election.
Officials are preparing for a large turnout at the polls and a record number of mail-in, or absentee ballots from more than 110,350 registered county voters.
The county has approved seven early voting and 24 Election Day countywide polling sites, and a host of judges and officials.
“Those are pretty normal actions we take every time we have an election to make sure the places and personnel are in place for people to get out and cast their votes,” County Judge Sherman Krause said.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s elections will be unlike any other. Fears over balloting at voting locations during a pandemic led some states to relax rules to allow absentee balloting — largely favored by Democrats and opposed by Republicans.
On top of that, new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, testifying before Congress last week, has said U.S. Postal Service’s cost-cutting measures could delay processing of ballots in time for the election. Critics charge the measure by the Republican White House is an attempt to deny thousands the right to have their votes counted.
“We still have ballot by mail. You have to qualify by meeting a certain age requirement or be disabled,” Krause said. “We are still conducting it the way we always have.”
The Texas Secretary of State’s website lists these rules for absentee voting:
“If a voter will be 65 years of age or older on Election Day, has a disability, or will be outside the county during early voting hours and on Election Day, the voter can apply to vote by mail,” it states, asking voters to submit a completed and signed application for a ballot by mail any time between 60th and 11th day before Election Day to county voting authorities.
“Texas is different than what is going on nationally,” Krause said. “We don’t anticipate any issues with ballot by mail, but we do anticipate there will be more people taking that opportunity. We’re certainly going to make sure we’re geared up for any increase.”
The deadline to apply to vote for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5; the last day applications will be accepted for ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 23.
Democratic Chair Gloria Meehan said she is urging voters to register or make changes to existing registrations before the Oct. 5 deadline. The local party said it takes nearly four weeks to process changes in time, which could be longer due to the slowdown in mail deliveries.
“We’re advising folks to mail in their applications right away,” Meehan said three weeks ago. “Preferably, they should be delivered to the downtown elections office in person by the first week of September. We’re not waiting — and we’re pushing this with all of our precinct chairs.”
GOP Chair Sue Piner said the county “has taken every possible precaution to protect people’s well-being for the election. And the governor has extended early voting, which begins Oct. 13.”
Comal GOP is hosting a rally for local candidates at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center on Oct. 12.
Piner urged the media to print elections information each day, if necessary.
“This should get in the paper as often as possible,” she said. “If they did every day until the elections, there will still be people who will say they didn’t know (where to vote).”
Cynthia Jaqua, elections administrator, said more than 5,500 have already applied for absentee ballots, which are usually mailed in mid-September.
“Because this is such a large election we’ve decided to have seven early voting locations,” she said, adding the number is the most the county has ever had.
“We expect to see way more mail-in applications come in — there were hundreds more that came in Monday. Because of that, we have gotten more equipment in that will be able to scan them a lot faster.”
In addition to national, state and county office candidates, Comal voters will select two New Braunfels Independent School District trustees, directors in the Bulverde Rural Library District and ratify creation of the Lake Dunlap Water Control Improvement District.
Municipal elections will decide issues and elect city leaders in Fair Oaks Ranch, Schertz and Selma and directors in the Green Valley Special Utility District and Trinity-Glen Rose Conservation District. There were no late write-in candidates this year, Jaqua said.
Because of COVID-19 and other reasons, a handful of Election Day polling locations will change.
Jaqua said John Paul II Catholic High School, EdenHill Communities and Peace Lutheran Church will not host elections this year.
Voting Center No. 6 was formerly GVTC Auditorium but will now be Emergency Services District No. 4’s Fire Station at Farm-to-Market Road 311 and Rebecca Creek Road. VC 15, formerly the Comal County Courthouse, shifts to Knights of Columbus Hall at 111 Landa Street; and VC 19 moves from EdenHill Communities to The Village Venue at Creekside.
“Sometimes people get confused on where to vote and we hope the word gets out on these changes,” Krause said. “With the countywide polling locations, people can vote at any of those locations. We hope that will alleviate some of the issues with changes to those sites.”
Jaqua said the past two elections have seen sharp increases in absentee balloting.
In November 2016, county voters mailed in 5,016 ballots and in 2018 mailed 5,499 votes.
Comal County
These Comal County early polling locations will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13-Friday, Oct. 16; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 24; and Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30:
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
• Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels
• CRRC of Canyon Lake, 1917 Farm-to-Market Road 2673, Sattler
• Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Large Room, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
• Garden Ridge Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, (closes at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Wednesday, Oct. 28)
Guadalupe County
These Guadalupe County early polling sites will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13-Friday, Oct. 16; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 24; and Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30:
• Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
• Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Dr., Cibolo
• Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
• Grace Church, 3240 Farm-to-Market Road 725, New Braunfels
• New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
• Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Rd., Schertz
• Former Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• Seguin ISD administration Building, 1221 E. Kingsbury St., Seguin
• Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Drive, Selma
Early voting ends Oct. 30. For election information, including sample ballots, precinct maps and polling locations for early voting and election days, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
No commissioners meeting this week
County commissioners will not have their usual weekly meeting this Thursday as many will be virtually attending the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) Legislative Conference, which begins Wednesday and ends Friday.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
For more, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
