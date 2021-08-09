An Austin-area man and woman suspected of leading police on a brief chase before crashing a stolen vehicle last week remain in custody 10 days after the July 30 incident, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said the incident began after New Braunfels police units attempted a traffic stop on the north side of the city.
“On July 30 at approximately 9:34 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 2400 block of Interstate 35 South noticed a vehicle with a dealer tag that didn’t match the vehicle it was attached to,” Ferguson said. “The officer trying to affect the stop saw the driver evade and drive off.”
The vehicle, a blue Subaru, led police north on Interstate 35 before taking the mile marker 190 exit, entered and exited the Comal Farms subdivision, and eastbound on Kowald Lane, heading toward FM 1101, Ferguson said.
“It turned onto FM 1101 and northbound toward Creekside Crossing at a high rate of speed,” Ferguson said. “It approached the Creekside Crossing intersection, swerved around a vehicle that was stopped at the red light there, and tried to pass through that intersection.
“While running that red light, a white Chevy 2500 pickup truck that was traveling through the intersection struck the suspect vehicle, which rolled over and came to a rest on its passenger side and against a utility pole.”
Ferguson said NBPD and NBFD units aided occupants in both vehicles.
The driver of the Chevy, an 18-year-old female from New Braunfels, declined medical transport, he said. The Subaru occupants were William Hunter Scott, 26, from Bastrop, and Tara Yvonne Ritchie, 18, of Leander, who sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries.
“The suspect vehicle was stolen out of Comal County,” Ferguson said.
Scott was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), penalty group 1, under one gram.
Ferguson said Ritchie was treated and released from Resolute Hospital before arriving at the county lockup, where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (heroin).
Scott, also charged with violating parole, remained in Comal County Jail under $25,000 bond on the three charges and without bond on the parole violation on Monday. Ritchie also remained in the county lockup Monday in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Ferguson said the FM 1101/Creekside intersection was closed for about an hour and a half as they cleaned up the scene.
