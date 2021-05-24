Comal County Commissioners on Thursday accepted a deal to board excess Coryell County offenders inside the county’s new lockup — putting additional pressure on federal authorities to finalize a similar arrangement before space runs out.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds said Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams called last Thursday after the Texas Commission on Jail Standards ruled that Coryell’s 92-bed facility in Gatesville had exceeded inmate occupancy limits.
The county’s new 582-bed facility was 61% full on Thursday. Inside were 71 of a possible 96 Hays County offenders and the first 10 from Coryell County, which hopes to send 40 more. Comal County is charging both counties $65 per inmate per day — which is $20 per diem above the average cost it paid to board overflow offenders in outside facilities.
Jail administrator Maj. Bill Jennings explained all inmate transfers are screened by medical staff for COVID-19 and asked if they have received antivirus vaccines. Like the general public, it’s up to the offender if they want to request one, two or both inoculations.
“If they are coming from a jail with an (active) outbreak, we have to quarantine them for 10 days and then it will be up to medical (staff) to clear them for general population,” he said.
Meanwhile, the county is still waiting on federal officials eager to house U.S. Marshal’s Service Office offenders in the local lockup. Commissioners have waited weeks to forge an detention services agreement to house up to 100 offenders in Comal County.
Reynolds said Comal will not exceed the TCJS’s 90% occupancy threshold limiting the number of offenders inside the jail. Because of demand, the U.S. Department of Justice could be left out of boarding offenders in a new facility that’s 40 miles from the federal court in San Antonio.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved $213,949 for the first change order for Comal County Sheriff’s Office renovations. Demolition has already begun on merging a portion of the former 337-bed county jail into the Fellers Law Enforcement Center on San Antonio Street.
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said most of the expense will add 20 individual offices in lieu of cubicles in the area assigned to CCSO’s criminal investigations division.
While it will cost more for doors, air units and walls separating the offices, Hornseth said the cost for furniture and other fixtures would be about the same as installing and furnishing the cubicles.
“If we didn’t make this change we would be back asking to make the changes in another few years when it will be more expensive,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag said. “This allows a lot of privacy for the CID, which has a lot of people to interview and talk with people who wouldn’t talk if they had to talk in the outside cubicles.”
The expense will be subtracted from county contingency in the $12.434 million project, which retains its projected completion date of April 14, 2022. Hornseth said only the fee remains for the county’s building permit from the city of New Braunfels. Construction will begin following demolition, which is expected to take another few weeks.
Commissioners approved $94,424 more for the county’s share in the 10th change order for Courthouse Annex renovations. SpawGlass Contractors had changes totaling $19,850 that will be subtracted from its project contingency. Annex renovations now total $11.978 million, but remains on schedule for substantial completion on July 12.
Commissioners on Thursday also approved:
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Lake Hills, Inland Estates, Rocky Creek Ranch and Rebecca Creek Park subdivisions.
• Completed road and storm water drainage improvements in seven units in Phase 3 of the 4S Ranch subdivision, accepted the roads into the county road system for maintenance and released associated developer sureties.
• Completed road and storm water drainage improvements in one unit of the Park Village subdivision in Bulverde, accepted the roads into the county road system for maintenance and released the associated developer surety.
• A measure providing for the county’s use of unclaimed property capital credits.
• Texas DPS Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO) 1033 Program and State Plan of Operations agreements with the CCSO and Precinct 3 constable’s office.
• Utilizing approximately $1,300 in Justice Court Technology Funds for a document scanning camera for the Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace’s office.
To access the video and agenda from Thursday’s meeting, visit ww.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
