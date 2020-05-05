Fewer heads in hotel beds. No events. Closed businesses. Sales tax revenue decreasing.
The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have impacted most of the funding sources that allow the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce to operate.
Michael Meek, the organization’s president, said it could lose hundreds of thousands of dollars this year in revenue compared to pre-virus years.
“We can only estimate what our calendar year-end will look like at this juncture,” Meek said. “We ran three scenarios based on what ‘could’ happen with the pandemic, and our lost revenue in 2020 ranges anywhere from ‘best case’ of $220,800 to ‘worse case’ of $403,000. That is a range of 7 to 13 percent below projected revenues. Our largest expense is our staffing costs, so we really need to do everything we can to build this back up.”
Meek said revenue estimates for 2021 are similar. He said there is uncertainty on when gatherings can return to pre-pandemic levels.
That impacts events, he said. That’s when hotels can recover not only their occupancy but “revenue per available room”
as well as how many local businesses fare post-COVID that remain investors in the chamber.
The chamber, which represents more than 1,400 local businesses, funds operations with multiple sources, including membership dues and professional services contracts with the city of New Braunfels, Comal County and the Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation, as well as special events, sponsorships and services.
“When business is shut down for two to three months or more, especially small businesses, they are in need of cutting costs,” Meek said. “Sometimes that may include dues to organizations and charitable giving. During times like this more than ever, we focus on helping our members survive, to the point of ignoring our own financial well-being. We were three weeks into the crisis before we even considered our own situation.”
The chamber also assists in administering tourism marketing, job recruitment and retention for the community.
“Another major source of revenue and our programs is events,” he said. “When all events over a few people are canceled, your revenue stops as well. Some events can be re-scheduled, and some cannot — case in point the 175th Gala and the parade. Monies raised to put those on were moved to 2021. The Dia de los Muertos event was canceled. The Texas Legislative Conference was reset for Sept. 3-4, with no guarantees that it will occur.”
The chamber’s economic development efforts depend on sales tax revenue.
New Braunfels voters in 1995 authorized an additional half-cent to the local sales tax rate. The tax dedicates one-eighth cent to property tax reduction and the other three-eighths cent to what is known as the 4B board or the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation.
The three-eighths cent tax raised about $6 million in the city’s 2018 fiscal year.
And according to Meek, the New Braunfels Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is under the chamber’s umbrella, is 100 percent funded by visitors renting hotel rooms.
“When you shut that down for months, and there is a long recovery to people traveling again, you don’t make those funds back,” Meek said. “So, yes, we are like other similar organizations across the nation working hard to figure out a future course of action.”
Federal programs, such as the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, have not been at help.
The Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) tax-exempt organization, an IRS designation reserved for business leagues, chambers of commerce and boards of trade.
Businesses under that designation were deemed not eligible for the initial round of funding under the program, designed to provide small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs, including benefits.
Congress established the program as part of the CARES Act in March, setting aside $349 billion in partially forgivable loans. The first round ran out within two weeks, but lawmakers approved an additional $310 billion last week.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) last month sent a letter to Jovita Carranza, administrator for the Small Business Administration, requesting access for chambers of commerce and other 501(c)(6) organizations to the Paycheck Protection Program.
“When we emerge from this pandemic and re-open the American economy, the members of the more than 6,500 chambers of commerce throughout the U.S. will be in urgent need of the services these organizations provide in order to effectuate a swift recovery,” Cruz wrote. “If we allow these incubators of growth and innovation to go under, it will seriously delay our economy’s ability to recover from this crisis.”
Back here at home, Meek said he remains hopeful that chambers of commerce can apply for the loan program in subsequent rounds.
“That would be a tremendous help,” he said. “Despite these challenges, we will remain steadfast in our role of providing information, advocacy and promotions for the local business community recovery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.