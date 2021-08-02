Thanks to some grant funding, the New Braunfels Fire Department is now offering a free, year-round medication disposal program that will allow residents to safely and securely dispose of expired or unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medication at no cost.
The program, funded by a grant from Texas Health and Human Services in cooperation with The Premier Center at the University of Houston, uses the Single Use Disposal System or SUDS, which are self-addressed, postage-paid large envelopes that residents can fill with unused medications and drop in any Postal Service mailbox.
The drugs are then delivered to an approved location for proper disposal.
“The New Braunfels Fire Department strongly encourages residents to use these envelopes as an alternative to throwing those medications in the trash, or worse, flushing them down home drains,” said New Braunfels Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell. “Elderly or homebound residents may find this program especially helpful since a family member, friend, or neighbor can pick up an extra envelope for them.”
Residents can pick up a SUDS envelope at any of those locations: Fire Station No. 1 (Central Fire Station), 169 Hill Ave.; Fire Station No. 2, 4120 Loop 337; Fire Station No. 3, 333 E. Klingemann St. (temporary location); Fire Station No. 4, 2210 Alyssa Way; Fire Station No. 5, 1250 W. County Line Rd.; Fire Station No. 6, 209 Stone Gate Dr.; New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.; and the Fire Training Building, 424 S. Castell Ave.
There is no charge for the service, and users are not required to put a return address on the envelope.
They are asked to anonymously fill out an accompanying postcard to give feedback on the effectiveness of the program.
Funding for this program is made possible by the Texas Targeted Opioid Response Grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration with the support of the Texas Health and Humans Services Commission.
For more information, contact Danielle Campbell at The Premier Center at the University of Houston by calling 713-743-7016 or email dscampbe@central.uh.edu.
