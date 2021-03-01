On Tuesday morning, Comal Independent School District trustees will meet to approve winter weather class waivers as the first students return to Specht Elementary School, flooded by burst water pipes a few weeks ago.
“The whole front office was flooded along with several classrooms,” Steve Stanford, the district’s communications director said of the damage at the school, which will welcome back kindergartners and first-grade students. “We were able to mitigate damages enough to bring some of those young kids back on Tuesday.”
Michael McCullar, assistant superintendent for school operations, said Specht was the most damaged among eight Comal ISD campuses hit by the storm.
Others were Canyon High School, Canyon Middle School, Pieper Ranch Middle School, Danville Middle School, Arlon Seay Elementary, Spring Branch Middle School and Smithson Valley High School, where the library was flooded.
“Specht had the worst of it, by far,” said McCullar, who didn’t have a dollar estimate.
The district has said it doesn't have a timeline on when Specht will be fully operational, but they expect it to be weeks.
The Texas Education Agency allows districts with electrical outages and other storm impacts to request missed school-day waivers for the weeks of Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 without using make-up or bad weather days.
Trustees, whose meeting was postponed from Feb. 25, will consider approving a special waiver request for Specht, and authorizing Superintendent Andrew Kim to “pay staff who remained home up to their regular rate of pay and nonexempt employees who were called out to work at one and one-half times their regular rate of pay during the district shutdown” from Feb. 16-19.
Also Tuesday trustees will consider the third and final reading of the district’s 2021-22 academic year calendar. Favored among parents, students and staff is Option A, which begins the school year on Aug. 24 and ends on Thursday, May 26, with a bad-weather make-up Friday, May 27 ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
Trustees will hear from the district’s Compensation Task Force; approve joint election agreements with the cities of New Braunfels, Bulverde and Garden Ridge and Comal County for the May 1 elections; and furniture, fixtures and equipment for the new Pieper High School opening next August.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Comal ISD Support Services Center Boardroom, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels. For more, visit the district’s website, comalisd.org.
