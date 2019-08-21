Natural Bridge Caverns dream team cavers discover more chambers and formations

When Travis Wuest and his brother, Brad, go exploring though the family-owned caves of Natural Bridge Caverns in July, their packs were heavy.
They, along with their “dream team” of NBC cavers, would be encountering humidity and mud as they crawled through parts of the cave, making what they have on even heavier.
Their packs became heavier when they have to change out of their muddied and perspired clothes and into clean ones just so they won’t contaminate a new area they discovered.
About 12 hours later, they had to make their way back.
Despite it all, the Wuest brothers are excited; the NBC caver team, which included speleologist Bill Steele, ended up exploring more than 1,500 feet of new passage during the 19-hour exploration in July.
Rewind
Back in May, the brothers led a team of cave explorers into the cave, the first of three trips.
Wuest said a climber created access by lowering a rope to the team to explore the lead. It turned out to be a discovery of more than 600 feet of new passage within the cavern system.
It was the largest discovery at Natural Bridge Caverns since 1967.
“We weren’t able to explore everything because of time,” Wuest said. “But that opened up to new exploration and discovery.”
On the next trip, they explored an additional 300 feet of passage.
“We thought the cave had ended,” he said. “It was a pit that went down from this upper passage, and we assumed that pit would go back to an existing known cave.”
His brother, Brad, went down and found it went further to the north, bigger than the one they explored in May.
“We’re getting into large open sections of passage that’s a highly decorated area with rare and unique formations,” Wuest said.
The passage continued in front of them, and they don’t really know where it’s going to end.
“That to us the most exciting part of this story,” Wuest said. “There’s been a whole new discovery and we don’t know where it’s going to stop. There’s no sign of it stopping now.”
But the team had to turn around due to time. It would take them seven hours to get out of the cave.
Technology of exploration
During their exploration, the “dream team” of cavers surveyed the passage, chamber and formation annotating the location in relation to the surface.
The team also used a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) scanner for geospatial measurements. According to 3dlasermapping.com, the technology uses the pulse from a laser to collect measurements, which can then be used to create 3D models and maps of objects and environments.
They also used photogrammetry, which measures distances between objects from photographs.
Both the LiDAR and photogrammetry were used for two areas of the cave known as Moors and Satan’s Pit Passage.
The cavers also used radiolocation to determine location and depth of specific points.
Names to go with a place
Upon discovering new areas inside the cave, the caver team gave the areas names to distinguish them: Travertine Passage, River Pit, Lake Passage, Flowstone Hall, Grotto Bowl, and Midnight Dome.
“You’re trying to describe a certain place, and we can’t say ‘muddy passage,’” Wuest said. “You have to go with names where everybody knows what you’re talking about.”
They try to pick names that have meaning, describing what the area contains, what they saw there or a story of how they discover it.
Wuest said with Mirror Lake, they saw a frozen fall chamber, and at the bottom of that, a head of flowstone fall, which the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire describe as a “layered, sheet-like deposit of calcite that is formed where water flows down the walls or floors of a cave.”
Travertine Passage is more than 100 feet of travertine or natural stone, such as marble or limestone. In this passage, the travertine backs up water like a beaver dam would.
“But made of calcite deposits,” Wuest said.
Midnight Dome, Wuest said, almost feels bigger.
“It’s more dome-like, more open whereas a frozen chamber is longer,” Wuest said. “It’s a beautiful spot.”
This area got its name because there is a large area where, for the first time, they found black calcite deposits.
“I have never seen completely midnight black calcite, and we’re not sure what caused it, but we sent samples to see what’s causing it,” Wuest said.
He added that this is unique for Central Texas and Natural Bridge Caverns. The calcite colors usually range from jet black to pearl white, and even in between. There are also shades of green.
“It’s a very unique, the black formation,” Wuest said. “It honestly looks like charcoal, but like the screen of a phone.”
The point of a return
“There’s nothing geological that would give us a reason to stop,” Wuest said. “We think it’s going to keep going, we don’t really know, there may be even more stuff.”
However, Wuest said the team is scratching their heads. The cave explorations are physically demanding. There are climbs and rappels that have to be made, and when they last turned around to return, it took seven hours.
“It’s so remote every step we take further now increases that exit time,” Wuest said. “For every hour we add it’s deeper into the cave.”
When going through the passages, they encounter and crawl through very tight spaces, though when they get in that area, it’s beautiful and pristine.
They brought a change of clothes so as to not contaminate the pristine passages. And while the temperature in the cave only drops to 70 degrees, it is still humid, putting the cavers at risk for catching hypothermia. So, staying overnight in the cave is a no-go.
“It takes a lot out of you,” Wuest said.
Still, the NBC caver “dream team” will make another exploration on Saturday.
Nevertheless, an idea of finding an easier way to explore further is being explored, which Wuest said might be the best approach to provide a safer and easier way for teams to get in to explore, as well as make the journey shorter.
They have sent samples to the geological department at the University of Texas, but they don’t know how long it will be before they get the results. Wuest hopes it will be weeks, not months.
“It’s an interesting puzzle, that’s part of the interest of exploring,” Wuest said. “We want to understand the geology of the cave system, try to piece together what happened and better understand it. We can’t help but feel that same adventure. We’re curious. We’re thrilled to see where it goes.”
