A mattress that caught fire Thursday inside a garage housing restored vehicles led to a blaze that consumed everything inside the structure, fire officials said.
New Braunfels Fire Department Battalion Chief Ethan Lindner said NBFD fire and EMS units were dispatched to a garage near a residence in the 800 block of Kroesche Lane, east of Farm-to-Market Road 1101 and just south of Kohlenberg Road, around 7 p.m. Thursday.
“When we arrived, the structure, made of mostly sheet metal, was fully involved,” Lindner said, adding 22 fire personnel arrived in several vehicles to respond to the fire. “There were a couple of vehicles in there -— it was pretty much a full loss.”
Lindner, reviewing the incident report, said the cause was accidental.
“It sounds like the gentleman was using a cutting torch or a welder that lit off a mattress inside the shed,” he said.
Lindner said crews remained on the scene until around 9:30 p.m. It took longer to extinguish the fire because the residence and garage were located in an area without nearby hydrants.
“The nearest ones were about two miles away,” Lindner said, adding two units were sent to make connections back to the site of the fire. “It always takes longer when that’s the case.”
Lindner said there was also heat damage to a boat, parked adjacent to the shed containing the vehicles, which he believed were being restored.
“I’m not sure which kind they were,” said Lindner, who said they were not specified in the incident report, which estimated damages to the garage, located far apart from a residence on the same property, totaled $30,000 — and its contents at an additional $300,000.
Lindner said there were no injuries to residents on the property or fire personnel.
