Comal County increased its COVID-19 death toll to 37 over the weekend, reporting two additional deaths on Saturday morning — both associated with residential care facilities in the area. The county’s case count also increased by 109 and hospitalizations increased by four.
County officials said both deaths involved women in their 90s who had underlying medical conditions.
One died Thursday at the Heights of Bulverde,
which has now seen eight deaths since the pandemic began. The other woman died Friday at Colonial Manor in New Braunfels — the third death from the facility since the outbreak began.
Comal County officials didn’t release new COVID-19 data on Monday. It’s next update is expected on Tuesday.
New cases
Of the 109 new cases announced this weekend, 103 are confirmed and six are probable. Eighty-seven of the new cases are New Braunfels-area residents, 13 are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, seven live south of Canyon Lake, and two live north of Canyon Lake. Forty-four are younger than 30, 38 are in their 30s or 40s, 21 are in their 50s or 60s, and six are older than 70.
Comal County’s positivity rate now stands at 17.68%, up from 17.00% on Thursday and 15.10% one week ago.
The county also confirmed 23 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 569. With 37 deaths, the county now has 1,061 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. The 63 hospitalizations is an increase of four from Friday’s report.
As of Saturday morning, Public Health has received reports of 9,428 tests conducted with 1,300 confirmed cases and 367 probable cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Local hospitals
For the first time, Comal County officials released data from local hospitals this weekend, providing a numerical picture of just how many COVID-19 patients are being treated locally.
On Saturday morning, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 57 COVID-19 patients. Twenty-two of those patients are in intensive care beds and 14 are on ventilators.
Health officials said the local hospital numbers don’t reflect only county residents, and not all county residents with COVID-19 are being hospitalized locally.
CHRISTUS Santa Rosa-New Braunfels and Resolute Health Hospital officials have urged people to follow social distancing and masking guidelines to slow the spread of the disease.
