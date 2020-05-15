State-mandated COVID-19 testing of residents and staff members at nursing homes will begin in New Braunfels on Monday.
The nursing home testing is part of a nationwide effort to test all residents and staff at nursing homes, which health officials have identified as one of the largest at-risk populations for COVID-19 in the country.
A seven-member unit from the New Braunfels Fire Department, consisting of two three-member teams and a supervisor, will conduct the testing at five nursing homes with a combined population of residents and staff of about 1,600 people. Those nursing homes are Colonial Manor Care Center, Eden Home Inc., Kirkwood Manor, Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Sundance Inn Health Center.
The Comal County Public Health Office will provide the test kits for the New Braunfels area. City officials anticipate the completion of the testing by May 25.
Terry Jackson, director of independent living at EdenHill Communities, said the facility has been in contact with state and regional regulatory agencies as well as with officials from the New Braunfels Fire Department. He said testing is tentatively scheduled to begin at EdenHill Friday, and they expect to hear finalized plans from the fire department early next week.
“The health and wellness of our residents and the caregiving team who support them is our top priority,” Jackson said. “Although Gov. (Greg) Abbott’s mandate is only for nursing facilities, in an overabundance of caution, we are requesting that the testing be extended to residents and staff on our entire campus. With over 600 residents and staff at EdenHill, we expect that the testing could last several days. We are cooperating fully with the governor’s mandate and are grateful to receive support in keeping our residents and staff safe.”
Abbott on Monday directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services to develop a plan to test all nursing home residents and staff.
“The state of Texas is working to rapidly expand our testing capacity — especially among vulnerable populations in Texas nursing homes,” Abbott said in a statement Monday. “This important collaboration among HHSC, TDEM and DSHS will ensure that any potential clusters of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes are quickly detected and contained.”
According to an AP tally based on state health departments and media reports, more than 26,000 residents and staff have died from outbreaks of the virus at the nation’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities. That’s about a third of all deaths in the U.S. that have been attributed to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.