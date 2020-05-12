New Braunfels’ present and future mayors will address recovery from the economic impacts of COVID-19 during a live Facebook session from City Council Chambers beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Mayor Barron Casteel, Mayor-Elect Rusty Brockman and city staffers will update residents on steps the city is taking to return to normal in anticipation of Gov. Greg Abbott’s newest order on statewide reopenings expected later this week.
Jenna Vinson, the city’s communications director, said it will follow up on Monday’s report by City Manager Robert Camareno, reviewed recent city virus-related events that included council’s later approval to reduce annual sidewalk and outdoor café use and licensing fees paid by downtown venues to $20, and $2,000 grants funded by savings from the canceled Wein and Saengerfest to help them establish e-commerce portals.
Jeff Jewell, the city’s director of economic and community development, was out due to illness and unable to review results from a survey of 91 businesses economically impacted by the virus. Vinson said some highlights of that survey would be discussed Wednesday, with the rest presented during the May 26 council meeting.
Monday’s meeting was the final full session for Casteel, Mayor Pro Tem and District 5 Council Member Wayne Peters and District 6 Council Member Leah Garcia – all term-limited from seeking a third consecutive three-year term.
Also Monday, council members approved:
•Comal County’s conditional permit for its Landa Building sign at 199 Main Plaza; a pilot program allowing reverse entry parking on Playground Drive in Landa Park.
•Various contracts for city services, vehicles and equipment; a resolution supporting New Braunfels Economic Development Corp.’s expenditure of up to $410,000 for improvements at Central Texas Technology Center; a measure supporting creating the J-O Ranch Municipal Utility District.
For more, visit links at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
