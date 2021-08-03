Comal County's active COVID-19 case count jumped over 900 and approached the 1,000 mark on Tuesday, with health officials reporting the deaths of four county residents, bringing the death toll to 341 since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.
Health officials confirmed the deaths of two Canyon Lake men, one in his 70s on July 22 and the other in his 60s on July 23, both at San Antonio hospitals.
Officials also reported the deaths of a New Braunfels man in his 80s and a New Braunfels woman in her 80s, both on July 31 at local hospitals.
The county added 175 new cases and 36 recoveries on Tuesday morning, bringing the county's active case count to 983, a number not seen since July of last year. Of the new cases, 117 are confirmed and 58 are probable.
Twenty-eight of the newest cases are under the age of 20, 37 are in their 20s, 59 are in their 30s and 40s, 38 are in their 50s and 60s and 13 are older than 70.
Officials had reported two cases of the highly contagious delta variant on Friday, but both of those patients had recovered. Regular COVID-19 tests do not detect which variant is involved, which requires genomic sequencing, a process separate from regular virus tests and one that not all labs can do.
The number of Comal County residents hospitalized with the virus remained at 23 on Tuesday, officials said. Of those hospitalized, three are in their 30s, one in their 40s, six in their 50s, seven in their 60s, five in their 70s and one older than 80.
The number of patients in local hospitals climbed from 49 to 60, with 12 of those patients in intensive care and two on ventilators. Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Comal County hospitals has increased dramatically since the single digits in patients the facilities were treating in early June.
The head of one of those hospitals said the trend of rising cases and increased hospitalizations is squeezing resources and forcing patients to wait.
Mark Bernard, the CEO for Resolute Health Hospital, described the facility as "full" on Monday, as some COVID patients were being held in the emergency department awaiting availability for a bed elsewhere in the facility.
Health officials have said that most of those hospitalized with the virus have been unvaccinated and state officials recently said more than 99% of COVID deaths since February have also been unvaccinated.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties continued to climb on Tuesday, rising to 11.22% from Monday's mark of 10.65%. At the start of July, that figure was 2.4%.
Both of the county's seven-day positivity rates were higher on Tuesday compared to the previous day, with the molecular rate at 12.76% and the antigen rate at 8.47%. The rates are broken down by the type of COVID test that is used.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 63% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 54.51% are fully vaccinated as of Monday. The statewide rates stand at 62.19% and 52.85%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 55.95% with one dose and 48.71% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18. There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
California-based healthcare startup Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs, and provides the tests at no cost to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
