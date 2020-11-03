Comal County added 24 new COVID-19 cases as well as five backlogged cases on Tuesday morning.
Of the 29 cases, 20 are confirmed and the remaining nine are probable.
The new cases bring the county's total to 3,825 since the pandemic began with 3,577 of those recovered. The county added 32 additional recoveries on Tuesday.
Comal County now has 128 active COVID-19 cases with six of those patients hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, 120 patients have died.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for eight COVID-19 patients on Tuesday with four in intensive care and two on ventilators. Not all of these patients are necessarily county residents; likewise, not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
The seven-day positivity rate for Tuesday in Comal County is 7.88% — up from Monday's 7.24%.
Of the new cases, 17 are from New Braunfels, one from north of Canyon Lake, four from South of Canyon Lake, three from the Garden Ridge area, and four from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area.
Four of the new cases are under the age of two, four more are in their 20s, nine are in their 30s and 40s, six are in their 50s and 60s and six are older than 70.
As of Tuesday morning the county's office of public health had received reports of 29,314 tests with 2,904 confirmed cases and 921 probable cases. That's an increase of 282 tests over Monday's report.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday and you must have an appointment.
