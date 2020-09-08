New Braunfels' river parks will reopen Wednesday morning after a more than two-month closure.

The openings, which become official at 8 a.m., come with limitations and restrictions city officials say are designed to protect the public's health and safety.

The restrictions continue to follow Texas Governor Greg Abbott's orders, with the goal of creating an environment where social distancing is possible, officials said.

Although the river parks may be open, the governor's order restricting the activities of river outfitters remains in place.

"Residents and visitors are asked to enjoy the city's beautiful parks and rivers, but are asked to do so with the health and safety of all in mind," said David Ferguson, the city's communications coordinator. "Those that choose to visit New Braunfels amenities have the responsibility to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and should commit to following the governor's orders and safety precautions, including social distancing, mask-wearing and handwashing."

The reopening of river parks along the Comal River and Guadalupe River include Prince Solms Park, Hinman Island, River Acres Park and Cypress Bend Park.

The city has also recently reopened various park amenities in these areas, including the Landa Park Wading Pool, the Frisbee golf course, basketball courts and tennis courts. Parking for these areas has also been reopened, but parking fees for this summer season are over and will resume again next summer.

Officials closed the city's river parks for a second time in late June after Abbott issued orders addressing the spread of COVID-19, which halted commercial rafting and tubing statewide and banned gatherings of more than 100 people unless the local government approved.

Abbott on Monday issued a proclamation extending a disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19.