Comal County COVID-19 death tally rose to 426 on Friday, as health officials reported two additional fatalities, while active cases continued to decline.
County officials confirmed the deaths of a Canyon Lake man in his 70s on Sept. 21 at a New Braunfels hospital and a Bulverde woman in her 60s on Sept. 20 at a San Antonio hospital.
On Friday, county health officials reported 67 new cases and 79 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 927, down 14 from the previous day and 220 from a week ago. Of the new cases, 40 are confirmed and 27 are probable.
Fourteen of the new cases are people under 20, nine are in their 20s, 22 are in their 30s and 40s, 13 are in their 50s and 60s and nine are 70 and older.
Of Comal County’s active cases, 28 residents were hospitalized on Friday, down one from the previous day and 13 from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, four are in their 30s, three in their 40s, six in their 50s, six in their 60s, five in their 70s and four older than 80.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 41 COVID-19 patients on Friday, down four from the previous day, with 12 of those patients in intensive care and 10 on ventilators. According to county officials, about 94% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Since the pandemic began, local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 11.34% on Friday, down from Thursday’s mark of 11.94%.
The county’s seven-day positivity molecular rate on Friday stood at 10.7%. The antigen rate was 8.58%.
On Friday, DSHS data indicated that 70.99% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 62.52% are fully vaccinated. The statewide rates stand at 71.71% and 61.61%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 64.05% with one dose and 56.67% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12, including a third dose for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize the State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative COVID testing is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book online at https://curative.com/.
The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
