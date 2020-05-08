Comal County confirmed four recoveries from COVID-19 and zero new cases of the disease, officials said Friday morning.
The 48 total recoveries pushes the county back down to 11 active cases, with one of those hospitalized. Six have died as a result of the disease.
As of Friday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health received reports of 932 tests conducted with 65 positives, 785 negatives and 82 results still pending.
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
