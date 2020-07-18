Two women in their 90s at area residential-care facilities are Comal County's latest COVID-19 deaths, officials said Saturday morning. The county also added 103 new cases and 63 county residents are now hospitalized with the disease.

Both women had underlying medical conditions and one died Thursday at the Heights of Bulverde while the other died Friday at Colonial Manor in New Braunfels. That's the eighth death from the Heights of Bulverde and the third from Colonial Manor since the outbreak began.

New cases

Of the new cases announced Saturday morning, 103 are confirmed and six are probable. Eighty-seven of the new cases are New Braunfels-area residents, 13 are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, seven live south of Canyon Lake, and two live north of Canyon Lake. Forty-four are younger than 30, 38 are in their 30s or 40s, 21 are in their 50s or 60s, and six are older than 70.

Comal County’s positivity rate now stands at 17.68%, up from 17.00% on Thursday and 15.10% one week ago.

The county also confirmed 23 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 569. With 37 deaths, the county now has 1,061 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. The 63 hospitalizations is an increase of four from Friday's report.

As of Saturday morning, Public Health has received reports of 9,428 tests conducted with 1,300 confirmed cases and 367 probable cases.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Local hospitals report

On Saturday morning, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 57 COVID-19 patients. Twenty-two of those patients are in intensive care beds and 14 are on ventilators.

Health officials said the local hospital numbers don't reflect only county residents, and not all county residents with COVID-19 are being hospitalized locally.