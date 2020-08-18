During a special meeting on Monday, New Braunfels City Council members voted to postpone a city charter amendment special election scheduled for Nov. 3.
The move, the second postponement of the election this year, sends the 18 proposed city charter amendments for public consideration to a ballot in May next year.
In April, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the council postponed the May charter amendment special election to Nov. 3, as allowed by Gov. Greg Abbott under a proclamation temporarily suspending specific provisions of the Texas Election Code.
Monday’s decision wasn’t coronavirus related, however.
Council members were keen on the possibility of a high turnout on Nov. 3, a general election that also includes presidential and congressional races as well as local contests.
But council members were not so keen about cost.
According to Assistant City Manager Jordan Matney, the election would come at a cost of $72,789, compared to $16,982 for a May poll.
More polling locations required for a general election in both Comal and Guadalupe counties account for most of the higher cost.
Also, the city would have to pay for additional personnel to run the election as the city secretary position, the person normally responsible for conducting elections, is currently open.
