Residents will have the opportunity to peek into the past, relive the spirit of historic New Braunfels and learn about some of the town’s first founders at the Comal Cemetery Friday and Saturday evening.
The New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department presents the 2021 edition of the “Soul Searching Night Ramblings” event at the Comal Cemetery, the burial ground for some of New Braunfels founders’ and notable residents. The cemetery was established in 1868.
Tickets are available for $20 per person and can be purchased by calling the parks and recreation department at (830) 221-4350 or in person at its administrative office at 110 Golf Course Road. Residents can also find a link to purchase tickets online at www.nbtexas.org/2535/Soul-Searching.
The tours will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tours leave every 15 minutes and last about 45 minutes to an hour.
Guests will meet at Cypress Bend Park, located at 503 Peace Ave., and load onto a hayride into the cemetery. Once at the cemetery, guests are provided a flashlight and receive a warm welcome from Prince Carl Solms himself.
From there, each group is led by a tour guide to the resting places of six souls, where they will hear a story about the life of that soul and the imprint they made on New Braunfels. Each soul is portrayed by a volunteer actor dressed in period clothing.
This year, the event marks the 175th anniversary of New Braunfels by telling the stories of its first founders: Christian (Karl) Klinger portrayed by Judge Randy Gray, Daniel Murchison portrayed by Blake Jefferson, Heinrich Startz portrayed by Cameron Bradfute, Emil Mergele Sr. portrayed by Rusty Brockman and Brandon Chiuminetta, Auguste Ervendberg Wiegreffe portrayed by Katie Dillard and Eleonora Reinarz Lindheimer portrayed by Joyce Compton.
Entertainment will be provided by Gemischter Chor Harmonie.
This event is family-friendly and funds raised will be used for cemetery improvements.
This is a walking tour, but golf cart tours are available for individuals who need assistance walking. Tour by golf cart is offered during the first tour of both nights. Request a “cart tour” when purchasing tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.