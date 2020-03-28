The Herald-Zeitung asked its Facebook followers to share how their churches are rising to meet social distancing challenges and received the following responses.
• Margaret Strawser Tuch:St. Peter and Paul are doing video mass on Sundays. You can go to their web page to watch them anytime. Love my church. Keep the faith. This will pass.
• Carlos B. Velazquez: (Sts. Peter and Paul are) also doing masses Monday-Friday on the website! www.sppnb.org
• River City Church: We are offering a Livestream Service that can be found on our Facebook page or on RCNB.org! We also have Kids Church and Youth Service options for kids and teens! :) You can find it all on RCNB.org!
• Lynsy Valdez: Redemptive Grace Ministries is holding online experiences on Wednesday evenings at 6:45 and Sunday morning at 10:30am!!! We would love y’all to join us on Fb live or you tube!!! We will also host a worship night this Friday at 7:30pm!!! Now is when we need to press in and join together spiritually to help each other through these times!!!
• James N. Foster: Redemptive Grace Ministries has been getting really creative with the encouraging things that they have been putting out. They have Online Experiences on Wednesdays and Sundays, and the senior Pastor, Pastor Mike, has a heart of worship, so on Friday Nights, we have been having online worship experiences too!
We are on Facebook and YouTube, so feel free to follow and worship together with our family!
• Allison Schreiber: We were given the opportunity to do it at home. We all take turns giving thoughts from the scriptures, singing hymns, and saying prayers. On youtube we watch Music and the Spoken word at 1030am. It is so uplifting and makes our Sunday peaceful. We do miss going to church, but so glad we can still take the day to worship God and remember Jesus.
• Unity of New Braunfels Unity of New Braunfels: has been livestreaming our Sunday service for about a year and has now added these Zoom meetups all through the week, which include
Saturday Daily Word Rap at 12 noon
Sunday Sacred Circle at 9:30 am for children, teens, and their families
Sunday Virtual Foyer at 10:15 am
Sunday Service – Live Stream 11:00 on YouTube & Facebook
Daily Coffee & Chat at 9:00 am Monday-Friday
Wednesday Healing Service – Live Stream 6:30 pm (YT & FB)
These are listed with more details and direct links on the main page of our website or by clicking the "Connect" menu tab from any page. https://unitynewbraunfels.org
Our virtual affirmation bowl has been a popular feature on our website, something we normally draw from in person at church but is now available 24/7 to anyone, anywhere, anytime.
Some of our people are writing about this time of isolation and renewal on our member blog, where anyone may comment publicly with more thoughts and experiences.
We also have a social network in place that doubles as an online pictorial directory for our members and attenders, whether in person or via livestream. To date, it has been used more for the latter purpose than the former, but that could change if we go into an extended period of sheltering in place.
• Chris Markulin: St Paul Lutheran is Livestreaming Sunday services at 8:00 a.m and replaying at 10:30. Also Livestreaming the 6:30 pm Wednesday Lenten series.
• Michelle Miller Rivera: (St. Paul Lutheran has) also created a FB group for families of young children to 5th grade. www.nbstpaul.org
• Victor-Kathy Martinez: New Braunfels Church of Christ is streaming Wednesday night class, Sunday morning class and Sunday morning worship. We are also doing a ladies class on Tuesday morning. They will appear on www.nbchurchfamily.org/online as they are scheduled. We are also providing elementary age home study material, videos from our teachers so our little kids can stay connected to their teachers. We are starting up youth group online session too.
• Sean Thomason: My temple is within. I close my eyes, meditate and I am tuned in to my inner divinity. Third eye activated. Chakras aligned.
Namaste.
• Corrinne Jordan Petty McQueeney Baptist: is live on FB
• Cindy Patton Stocking: Cross Lutheran Church and School. Online Sunday service, Wednesday Lenten service at Wednesday school chapel. We have been blessed.
• Tracy Fye Byrne: You can find Pastor Ray Stills sermons videos and livestreams services on Sunday at Oakwood - New Braunfels, TX on fb and at their website! They also have resources for children at Oakwood Kids Ministry on their fb wall.
• David Beatty: Calvary Baptist Church is meeting online through Youtube and using Facebook Groups to handle teen and adult small groups throughout the week. They're open to everyone, happy to encourage others in our community through this! YouTube.com/cbctexas
• Meagan Ann Rheinlaender: Freedom Fellowship Church is doing services on Sundays online for kids at 10:30am and adults at 11am... lots of live videos and using the Zoom app to meet in smaller groups!
• EdMel Hernandez: Riverview Calvary Chapel has services online Wednesday at 7:00 pm, Sunday at 10:00 am, and a prayer/worship service at 6:00 pm. www.riverviewcalvarychapel.com
• Kathy Downing Miller: Epic Life is live streaming Sunday service, Wednesday Worship, and multiple Zoom Bible studies during the week!!
• Leah Little Garcia: Online live services and Facebook live, FUMC
• JoyBean Blea: Revive Church NB is holding interactive social media gatherings beginning this weekend.
• Tree of Life Church: We know everyone needs a little positivity during this time, so we're posting #dailyencouragement videos at 8 PM and live prayer at 12:30 PM on weekdays!
We also have Church at Home on Sundays at 9 & 11 via our Facebook page and our website, treeoflifechurch.org .
Follow us on FB or IG (@tolchurch) for more info and for daily encouragement! You can also find Church at Home resources (including resources for kids and teens) at treeoflifechurch.org/church-at-home !
We're so grateful for all the churches in our community rallying to help people stay relationally connected and spiritually strong! #bettertogether
• Dave-Susan Heise: Peace Lutheran WEB page peacenb.org go to live streaming.
• Adam Cork: Grace Church New Braunfels has all services online including the Sunday service at 9:30, Adult Sunday School, Midweek Bible Study and Weekly Devotionals. All are available at www.GraceNB.com
