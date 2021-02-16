New Braunfels residents woke up Tuesday morning to temperatures in the low teens and thousands without power as rotating power outages continued in the wake of a winter storm that hit the state this week.
Officials with the state's electric grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said in a tweet Tuesday morning that some customers should see power restored in the afternoon but gave no indication when rotating outages would end.
ERCOT, which manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, said some power should be restored this afternoon with additional wind and solar output, as well as additional thermal generation expected to become available.
However, according to ERCOT, the amount of power restored will depend on how much generation is actually able to come online.
"The number of controlled outages we have to do remains high. We are optimistic that we will be able to reduce the number throughout the day," said Dan Woodfin, ERCOT's senior director of system operations.
In a tweet at 11:30 a.m., ERCOT said it had directed local utilities to restore power to 400,000 households and that generation availability was improving.
NBU officials said Tuesday that the utility targets no more than 60 minutes for the rotating outages, but that can be longer if other issues arise.
"In order to reduce demand and begin to restore power, it is necessary for NBU and other utilities to continue rotating outages," a statement on Facebook read.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, outages were affecting more than 26,000 customers, according to NBU's online outage map.
NBU officials also said it is receiving a record number of inquiries due to the storm, which might cause delays in customer service response.
Customers should continue to report outages via 830-629-4628 or text #OUT to 85700 if they are enrolled in text notifications.
The New Braunfels Police Department has asked that residents not call 9-1-1 for outage updates.
Thousands of NBU customers had experienced rotating power outages, with some seeing repeated rotating outages since early Monday when ERCOT declared a third-level energy emergency alert and instructed NBU and transmission companies throughout the state to begin rotating power outages as there was not enough power
available to keep up with consumer demand.
One additional factor affecting the restoration of power after a rotating outage, according to NBU, is the in-rush electrical demand that occurs when power is restored. The power coming back on — because heaters are on — can damage the system's fuses and transformers, which can also cause an outage.
In electrical outages, NBU recommends turning the heating unit off or turning the temperature down to reduce the immediate draw of power by electrical devices upon restoration of power.
Customers can view ERCOT's daily peak demand forecast, current load and available generation online at ercot.com or download the ERCOT mobile app (available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play). For the latest grid conditions updates, follow ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO).
Customers can view an online NBU outage map at outages.nbutexas.com.
