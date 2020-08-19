Comal County added five COVID-19 deaths to its count on Wednesday afternoon — all residents of Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels — as its positivity rate climbed back above 16%.
The most recent deaths span from July 18 to Aug. 2 but officials say they weren't reported to the county's office of public health until Aug. 17.
The deaths include a man in his 90s who died at home on July 18, a man in his 70s and man in his 80s who died in a San Antonio hospital on July 30, a man in his 80s who died in a New Braunfels hospital on July 30 and a woman in her 90s who died on Aug. 2.
Kirkwood Manor has had 19 residents die since the pandemic began.
The county's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 77.
New cases
The county also added 62 new cases of the disease on Wednesday with 56 of those cases confirmed and six probable. With 42 more recoveries from the disease, the county now has 528 active cases with 77 people still hospitalized. That hospitalization number is unchanged from the start of the week.
The county has now had 2,834 cases since the pandemic began with 2,229 recoveries.
Of the 62 new cases, 55 are New Braunfels-area residents, two are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, one lives south of Canyon Lake, one lives north of Canyon Lake, and three are from the Garden Ridge area. Seven are younger than 30, eight are in their 30s or 40s, 16 are in their 50s or 60s, and 31 are older than 70.
Comal County’s positivity rate is now 16.27%, an increase from Tuesday’s rate of 15.99%.
As of Wednesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 17,421 tests conducted with 2,256 confirmed cases and 578 probable cases.
Local hospitals
On Wednesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients. Eight of those patients are in intensive care beds with seven are on ventilators. The majority of the county's COVID-19 patients are in hospitals outside the county, and health officials have said that the local hospitals are also treating patients from outside the county.
