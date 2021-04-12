In the Herald-Zeitung’s weekend article about Topoly’s Story, the newspaper called Mazie and animals like her an emotional support dog.
That’s not the right term. Mazie — and the types of animals that the new nonprofit is designed to help connect people with — is a psychiatric service dog.
Angelina Loeza with Topoly’s Story broke down the types of animals that people may use for comfort or assistance, and explained what makes them different from one another.
Therapy dogs
Therapy dogs have to be certified with one handler. These dogs provide comfort to all; such as therapy dogs in hospitals, therapy dogs in courtrooms, or therapy dogs brought in after school shootings.
Emotional support animals
Emotional support animals can be any animal that simply provides comfort to its owner. There is no registration or certification for them. They require no training and one must have a doctor’s note stating the need for the animal. Pet fees may be waived for housing for emotional support animals. Emotional support animals have no public access rights.
Service dogs
Service dogs are task trained dogs for one individual. They go through extensive training with their handler. In the United States, there is no registration or certifications for service dogs. Task trained service dogs do have public access rights and can go anywhere that the public can go. Task trained service dogs do not require a vest to be worn.
Psychiatric service dogs
Psychiatric service dogs are trained to perform tasks such as sweeping a room for safety, interrupting scratching, nervous ticks, nightmares, hair pulling as well as body blocking in crowded situations.
You can learn even more about psychiatric service dogs online at this Topoly’s Story page: https://www.topolysstory.com/what-is-a-psd
