Most Comal County offices, closed to foot traffic since March 20, will reopen beginning Monday. Exceptions include the county clerk’s office and other operations that will begin moving into the newly renovated Landa Building on Monday.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience thus far as we’ve taken these unprecedented steps of closing offices to protect our public health,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “We ask for a little bit more as we balance reopening with the health and safety of not just the public but also our employees.”
During the closures, facilities maintenance crews have disinfected public areas, and the county has restocked supplies of masks and hand sanitizer for employee use, Krause said.
The county will continue to enforce all social distancing measures — requiring customers to maintain 6 feet of separation between each other and limiting the number of people allowed in lobbies at one time.
“As we reopen, the county continues to work to protect the health of our community,” Krause said. “We will continue to make sure our offices are safe for our employees and the public to use.”
Most county offices are open weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents wanting to make sure should call the department’s direct line or the county’s main switchboard at 830-221-1100.
Exceptions to Monday’s reopenings include:
• During their move into the Landa Building the next two weeks, offices for county clerk, courts at-law clerks, district clerk and County Court-at-Law No. 2 will stay closed to foot traffic but will remain available via phone and email.
• The tax office at 205 N. Seguin Avenue has special hours for seniors from 8-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the rest of the general public during normal business hours. However, no vehicle title transfers will be processed after 4 p.m. Lobby capacity will be severely restricted, with customers required to line up outside the building.
• The sheriff’s offices at 3005 W. San Antonio Street, will maintain public access to its foyer during business hours, but the lobby will remain closed. Fingerprinting services and jail visitations remain suspended as ordered by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
• The public health and veterans services offices inside the Goodwin Annex at 1297 Church Hill will reopen Monday by appointment only.
• Precinct 2 justice of the peace offices will reopen Monday; justice of the peace offices in precincts 1, 3 and 4 remain closed but available via phone and email.
The extension office at 325 Resource Drive remains closed until May 18. Most county and district court proceedings also remain on hold by order of the Texas Supreme Court. Exceptions will be determined on a case-by-case basis, with remote hearings scheduled as needed. The county will provide updates when those and other offices will reopen.
Most other county offices, including those in the main Courthouse and in county annex buildings in Sattler and Bulverde remain open during normal business hours. Rural recycling drop-off locations will resume services on Monday.
