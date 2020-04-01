Comal County has its 12th positive case of the coronavirus.
Public health officials said the 12th case is a patient in their 60s who lives on the eastern end of the county. They have self-quarantined at home.
The question of how the patient contracted the virus isn’t settled.
“The patient traveled internationally in the weeks before symptom onset, but the amount of time between travel and symptoms makes it difficult to determine whether they contracted the virus overseas or locally,” said Cheryl Fraser, Comal County director of public health.
The county had its first confirmed case of community spread last week. Fraser said that no matter how this person contracted the disease, the public response should be the same.
“Regardless, it remains essential that everyone in Comal County stay home if at all possible and help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
As of Wednesday morning, the county’s public health office had received reports of 173 tests conducted with 12 positive results, 107 negative tests and 54 tests still pending.
Officials have said a backlog in testing and an ongoing shortage in testing capability means the confirmed numbers are likely lower than the actual number of cases.
“Numbers will fluctuate depending on what tests come back and when, but we fully expect numbers to increase in the coming days and weeks as we are in the acceleration phase of the outbreak,” Fraser said on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.